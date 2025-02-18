Hall of Famer Reggie Miller will join NBC Sports as NBA game analyst

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
No. 5 Houston at Arizona State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NBA: Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans
Fantasy Basketball Roundtable: Which fantasy surprise will maintain their value for the rest of the season?
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
Tee times, groupings and how to watch the second round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Top Clips

nfl_pftpm_franchisetag_250218.jpg
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
nfl_pftpm_parsons_250218.jpg
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
nbc_pftpm_incognitowells_250218.jpg
Inside the resurfaced Incognito case

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
No. 5 Houston at Arizona State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NBA: Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans
Fantasy Basketball Roundtable: Which fantasy surprise will maintain their value for the rest of the season?
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
Tee times, groupings and how to watch the second round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Top Clips

nfl_pftpm_franchisetag_250218.jpg
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
nfl_pftpm_parsons_250218.jpg
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
nbc_pftpm_incognitowells_250218.jpg
Inside the resurfaced Incognito case

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Hall of Famer Reggie Miller will join NBC Sports as NBA game analyst

  
Published February 18, 2025 11:57 AM
2025 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Availability

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Reggie Miller looks on during the NBA All-Star Practice as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Other in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Kyusung Gong/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images

Reggie Miller, the Indiana Pacers’ all-time scoring, assists and steals leader, will be joining NBC Sports as a lead game analyst in October, when the NBA returns to NBC and makes its Peacock debut.

During his 18-year career with the Pacers, Miller was regarded as one of the greatest shooters and clutch performers, especially with three-pointers. During his career, many of Miller’s most clutch game performances were showcased on NBC Sports, including his eight points in 8.9 seconds in Game 1 of the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Pacers and the New York Knicks. Miller’s game-winning three-pointer over Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 1998 was also broadcast on NBC Sports.

Among his many career accomplishments, Miller was a five-time NBA All-Star, won a gold medal with Team USA at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. Miller also racked up multiple accolades during his college career at UCLA, including joining the PAC-12 Conference Hall of Fame in 2010 and having his jersey number, 31, retired by the Bruins in 2013.

Miller joined TNT as an NBA analyst in 2005 and called numerous NBA All-Star and conference finals throughout his career. Beginning in October, Miller is expected to call one or more games during the week for the NBC regular season and playoffs.

“It’s good to be HOME, NBC Sports...and hello, Peacock! Some of my most memorable moments have been on NBC and I’m looking forward to creating more,” Miller said.

Miller will join Jamal Crawford, lead game analyst, and Mike Tirico, lead play-by-play voice, for NBA on NBC coverage.

When does NBA on NBC coverage begin?

NBA on NBC coverage will begin in October 2025, with coverage of the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games, while NBC and Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. In 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball on NBC and Peacock, providing three consecutive nights of national coverage during the second half of the regular season.