Hall of Famer Reggie Miller will join NBC Sports as NBA game analyst

Reggie Miller, the Indiana Pacers’ all-time scoring, assists and steals leader, will be joining NBC Sports as a lead game analyst in October, when the NBA returns to NBC and makes its Peacock debut.

We are THRILLED to welcome Hall of Famer and NBA 75th Anniversary Team member Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) to NBC Sports! pic.twitter.com/WEnJTCq8t7 — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) February 18, 2025

During his 18-year career with the Pacers, Miller was regarded as one of the greatest shooters and clutch performers, especially with three-pointers. During his career, many of Miller’s most clutch game performances were showcased on NBC Sports, including his eight points in 8.9 seconds in Game 1 of the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Pacers and the New York Knicks. Miller’s game-winning three-pointer over Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 1998 was also broadcast on NBC Sports.

Among his many career accomplishments, Miller was a five-time NBA All-Star, won a gold medal with Team USA at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. Miller also racked up multiple accolades during his college career at UCLA, including joining the PAC-12 Conference Hall of Fame in 2010 and having his jersey number, 31, retired by the Bruins in 2013.

Miller joined TNT as an NBA analyst in 2005 and called numerous NBA All-Star and conference finals throughout his career. Beginning in October, Miller is expected to call one or more games during the week for the NBC regular season and playoffs.

“It’s good to be HOME, NBC Sports...and hello, Peacock! Some of my most memorable moments have been on NBC and I’m looking forward to creating more,” Miller said.

Miller will join Jamal Crawford, lead game analyst, and Mike Tirico, lead play-by-play voice, for NBA on NBC coverage.

When does NBA on NBC coverage begin?

NBA on NBC coverage will begin in October 2025, with coverage of the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games, while NBC and Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. In 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball on NBC and Peacock, providing three consecutive nights of national coverage during the second half of the regular season.