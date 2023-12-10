 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ALPINE-SKIING-NOR-SUPER-G-WOMEN
Nina Ortlieb, world downhill silver medalist, breaks leg before race
Columbus Crew win MLS Cup
Crew race to 2-goal lead in 1st half, hold on to beat LAFC 2-1 and win MLS Cup
NCAA Football: Heisman Trophy Presentation
LSU QB Jayden Daniels overcomes being outside CFP race to win Heisman Trophy with prolific season

Top Clips

nbc_gc_finalroundtease_231209.jpg
Grant Thornton Inv. has been a ‘massive success’
nbc_golf_hendersonconnors_231209.jpg
Conners, Henderson use chemistry at Grant Thornton
nbc_gc_fowlerthompson_231209.jpg
Fowler, Thompson happy with ‘solid’ Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ALPINE-SKIING-NOR-SUPER-G-WOMEN
Nina Ortlieb, world downhill silver medalist, breaks leg before race
Columbus Crew win MLS Cup
Crew race to 2-goal lead in 1st half, hold on to beat LAFC 2-1 and win MLS Cup
NCAA Football: Heisman Trophy Presentation
LSU QB Jayden Daniels overcomes being outside CFP race to win Heisman Trophy with prolific season

Top Clips

nbc_gc_finalroundtease_231209.jpg
Grant Thornton Inv. has been a ‘massive success’
nbc_golf_hendersonconnors_231209.jpg
Conners, Henderson use chemistry at Grant Thornton
nbc_gc_fowlerthompson_231209.jpg
Fowler, Thompson happy with ‘solid’ Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hawks’ Trae Young fined $25,000 for confronting official after loss to Nets

  
Published December 9, 2023 07:44 PM
Brooklyn Nets v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 06: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after drawing a foul on a basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on December 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It was one of the most entertaining endings of the season — down two, Trae Young hit a step-back 3 with 17.3 seconds left to put the Hawks up two, but Mikal Bridges answered with his own step-back from the elbow to put the Nets back on top, 114-113.

Trae Young had one last chance to get Atlanta the win, and he thought he was fouled on the shot but did not get the call. Afterward, he got in an official’s face about it.

Young’s words with the referee earned him a $25,000 fine for “confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official,” the NBA announced Saturday.

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report backed the referee saying Young was not fouled, and that the contact by Dennis Smith Jr. was legal.

With that loss the Hawks dropped to 9-12 on the season. Young has led Atlanta to a top-five offense this season, but their bottom-five defense is costing them games.

Mentions
Trae Young.png Trae Young Atlanta Hawks Primary Logo Atlanta Hawks