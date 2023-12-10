Hawks’ Trae Young fined $25,000 for confronting official after loss to Nets

It was one of the most entertaining endings of the season — down two, Trae Young hit a step-back 3 with 17.3 seconds left to put the Hawks up two, but Mikal Bridges answered with his own step-back from the elbow to put the Nets back on top, 114-113.

Trae Young had one last chance to get Atlanta the win, and he thought he was fouled on the shot but did not get the call. Afterward, he got in an official’s face about it.

Young’s words with the referee earned him a $25,000 fine for “confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official,” the NBA announced Saturday.

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report backed the referee saying Young was not fouled, and that the contact by Dennis Smith Jr. was legal.

With that loss the Hawks dropped to 9-12 on the season. Young has led Atlanta to a top-five offense this season, but their bottom-five defense is costing them games.