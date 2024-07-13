 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
Joost Luiten not yet in Olympic golf field but added to reallocation list
JASPER.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Barbora_Krejcikova.jpg
Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam trophy by beating Jasmine Paolini

Top Clips

nbc_golf_amundird3_240713.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
nbc_tdf_stage14finish_240713.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
nbc_tdf_pogacarint_240713.jpg
Pogacar solos to win Stage 14 of Tour de France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
Joost Luiten not yet in Olympic golf field but added to reallocation list
JASPER.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Barbora_Krejcikova.jpg
Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam trophy by beating Jasmine Paolini

Top Clips

nbc_golf_amundird3_240713.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
nbc_tdf_stage14finish_240713.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
nbc_tdf_pogacarint_240713.jpg
Pogacar solos to win Stage 14 of Tour de France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Heat’s Nikola Jovic out of Paris Olympics for Serbia with reported ankle fracture

  
Published July 13, 2024 01:04 PM
SPORTS-BKN-HEAT-JOVIC-MI

The Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic (5) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors at Kaseya Center in Miami on April 12, 2024. (D.A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

TNS

Serbia won silver at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and is adding the best player on the planet — three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic — to its roster for the Paris Olympics. Serbia is the definition of a medal contender.

However, this is a setback: forward Nikola Jovic — who plays for the Miami Heat — will miss the Paris Games due to a fracture in an ankle joint, Meridian Sport reports.

Jovic suffered the injury during an offseason workout, but the hope was that he would be healed enough by the time the Olympics started so that he could suit up for Serbia. It now appears that he will not be healthy and ready to play in France.

Jovic, a 6'10" forward, started 38 games for the Heat last season but really showed his potential in the playoffs when he averaged 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds a game as a starter. Jovic averaged 10.1 points a game for Serbia at the FIBA World Cup last summer.

Serbia is in the same group stage in Paris as the United States. The two teams will play an exhibition game against each other on July 17 in Abu Dhabi, then face off in the Olympic opener for both teams on July 28. The USA and Serbia are the favorites to advance out of a group that also includes Puerto Rico and South Sudan.

Mentions
Nikola Jovic.png Nikola Jovic Miami Heat Primary Logo Miami Heat