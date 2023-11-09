 Skip navigation
Heat’s Tyler Herro out weeks with right ankle sprain

  
Published November 9, 2023 05:18 PM
Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Kaseya Center on November 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Getty Images

We all knew it was bad when Tyler Herr said postgame, “I heard some like crunching and cracks in my ankle.”

Herro said he thought he would be out a couple of weeks and that turns out it will be at least that long, something the Heat announced Thursday.

The average time missed for a Grade 2 sprain is three weeks, according to Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes.

The injury happened when Herro put up a floater in the lane and landed on the foot of Jaren Jackson Jr., and it wasn’t pretty.

After missing the playoffs with a fractured hand and then hearing his name in trade rumors all summer, Herro came out on a mission this season, averaging 25.3 points per game while shooting 41% from three and adding 5.6 rebounds and five assists a night.

Duncan Robinson started the second half against the Grizzlies with Herro out and likely sees a bigger role until he returns.

