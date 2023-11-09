Heat’s Tyler Herro out weeks with right ankle sprain
We all knew it was bad when Tyler Herr said postgame, “I heard some like crunching and cracks in my ankle.”
Herro said he thought he would be out a couple of weeks and that turns out it will be at least that long, something the Heat announced Thursday.
INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. He will be in a walking boot for 10 days and will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks.— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 9, 2023
We will have a better idea of his return to play after 2 week re-evaluation.
The average time missed for a Grade 2 sprain is three weeks, according to Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes.
The injury happened when Herro put up a floater in the lane and landed on the foot of Jaren Jackson Jr., and it wasn’t pretty.
Definitely the right ankle for Tyler Herro. pic.twitter.com/L1zBGwzW08— Will Manso (@WillManso) November 9, 2023
After missing the playoffs with a fractured hand and then hearing his name in trade rumors all summer, Herro came out on a mission this season, averaging 25.3 points per game while shooting 41% from three and adding 5.6 rebounds and five assists a night.
Duncan Robinson started the second half against the Grizzlies with Herro out and likely sees a bigger role until he returns.