Hornets’ Tre Mann gets loose, throws down monster dunk over Nets’ Noah Clowney

  
Published November 20, 2024 10:44 AM
Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets - Emirates NBA Cup

BROOKLYN, NY - NOVEMBER 19: Tre Mann #23 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets during an Emirates NBA Cup game on November 19, 2024 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

This may not win Dunk of the Year, but it deserves to be in the conversation.

Charlotte’s Tre Mann got loose on Tuesday night and drove toward the rim, Brooklyn’s Noah Clowney slid over, and all that did was put him in the poster on a monster dunk.

Damn.

Brooklyn held on to win that game 116-115 behind 34 points from Cameron Johnson, who upped his trade value with this performance. Brandon Miller had 29 to lead Charlotte.

Mentions
CHA_Mann_Tre.jpg Tre Mann Noah Clowney.png Noah Clowney Charlotte Hornets Primary Logo Charlotte Hornets Brooklyn Nets Primary Logo Brooklyn Nets