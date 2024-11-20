Hornets’ Tre Mann gets loose, throws down monster dunk over Nets’ Noah Clowney

This may not win Dunk of the Year, but it deserves to be in the conversation.

Charlotte’s Tre Mann got loose on Tuesday night and drove toward the rim, Brooklyn’s Noah Clowney slid over, and all that did was put him in the poster on a monster dunk.

Damn.

Brooklyn held on to win that game 116-115 behind 34 points from Cameron Johnson, who upped his trade value with this performance. Brandon Miller had 29 to lead Charlotte.