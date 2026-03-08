How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s game

Sunday’s NBA doubleheader on Peacock features a pair of premier matchups. The Charlotte Hornets take on the Phoenix Suns in the late window at 10:00 PM ET, and the action gets started with a Southwest Division showdown between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

See below for additional information on how to watch both and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Charlotte Hornets Storylines

Since losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on a Giannis Antetokounmpo buzzer-beater on January 2, the Hornets’ season has taken a dramatic upward turn. Charlotte was 11-23 after that loss, but the team has won 21 of its last 30 games to bring its record back to .500 and land a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Charlotte’s tremendous turnaround has featured multiple six-game win streaks, the most recent of which was snapped with a 128-120 home loss to the Miami Heat on Friday.

Three starters finished with 20+ points in that one, led by sensational rookie Kon Knueppel, who provided 27 points while knocking down six three-pointers. Brandon Miller contributed 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, while LaMelo Ball added 21 points and five triples. Moussa Diabate led all players with 14 rebounds.

Charlotte is currently the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, but the team is just three games back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 6 seed. With less than 20 games left in the season, the Hornets will look to climb out of the Play-In or at the very least, hold off the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls, who are 4.5 and 5.5 games back, respectively.

Phoenix Suns Storylines

With a 118-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, the Suns improved to 36-27. Like the Hornets, the Suns will need to stack wins down the stretch to avoid the Play-In Tournament and earn a spot in the postseason.

All five of Phoenix’s starters scored in double figures in Friday’s win, led by Devin Booker, who offered a game-high 32 points with five three-pointers. Jalen Green scored 25 points with three triples, and Collin Gillespie nailed four of 11 attempts from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Injuries have plagued Phoenix all season, but the dynamic duo of Booker and Green are trending in the right direction at just the right time. Unfortunately for the Suns, Dillon Brooks will be out 4-6 weeks, and Mark Williams will be sidelined for 2-3 weeks, missing an opportunity to face his former team.

Sunday’s showdown will be the first of two head-to-head matchups between the Hornets and Suns this season. The teams split last season’s series, as the home team won each of the two games.

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns:

When: Sunday, March 8

Sunday, March 8 Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock on Sunday?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.