How to watch New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks: Live stream info for tonight’s game

It’s the New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks on Peacock NBA Monday as the two teams go head-to-head for the third and final meeting of the season tonight. New York won the first contest on December 27, while Atlanta won the most recent match up on January 2. Live coverage begins with NBA Showtime at 6:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game. Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

RELATED: Luka Doncic headed to Europe for specialized treatment on strained hamstring in hopes of faster return

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Game Preview:

The Knicks, currently third in the Eastern Conference, have already clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season. While they enter tonight’s matchup on a two-game win-streak, the Knicks have struggled to win against teams that are at least .500 or better.

“Obviously, this is a good little stretch to end the season to make sure we’re as sharp as we can be going into the playoffs,” said Josh Hart after yesterday’s practice. “The past is the past, nothing you can do about it now. Our focus is on tomorrow being 1-0 against playoff teams, and then we move on to the next one, and then we want to be 1-0, and then we want to move onto the next one and be 1-0. Nothing in the past really matters. It’s about what we do moving forward that we’ll be judged on and what we judge ourselves on.”

With just four games left on their schedule, the Hawks — currently fifth in the Eastern Conference — look to earn their first playoff appearance since 2023 and avoid the Play-In Tournament. Atlanta is 1.5 games ahead of Toronto (6th-place) and 2 games ahead of Philadelphia (7th-place).

The Hawks have won their last four straight matchups, but have a tough stretch as they wrap up the regular season, facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday and Friday, and the Miami Heat on Sunday.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks:

When: Sunday, April 6

Sunday, April 6 Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

RELATED: Amar’e Stoudemire and his coach Mike D’Antoni, plus Candace Parker headline 2026 Hall of Fame class