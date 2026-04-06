Luka Doncic headed to Europe for specialized treatment on strained hamstring in hopes of faster return

Luka Doncic is headed to Europe for specialized treatment on his Grade 2 hamstring strain in hopes of a more rapid return to the court, reports Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin of ESPN. This came in consultation with the Lakers’ team doctors, according to the report.

Doncic suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain against the Thunder on Thursday night, and the Lakers announced he will be out for the remainder of the regular season.

However, it’s the playoffs that are the looming concern. The average time missed for a Grade 2 hamstring strain is more than a month, according to Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes (who maintains a database tracking NBA injuries). The playoffs start in less than two weeks, on April 18. If Doncic were out for a month, he would likely miss the Lakers’ entire first-round series. Hence the effort to find a treatment that can help him return sooner.

The Lakers’ Austin Reaves is also out for 4-6 weeks with an oblique strain and will miss the first round of the playoffs.

Without their two leading scorers and shot creators, Los Angeles would be heavy underdogs in any likely first-round matchup. The Lakers currently are tied with the Nuggets for the 3/4 seed in the West and could slide as low as the No. 5 seed. That would leave them with a first-round series against a quality opponent, such as Houston or Minnesota.

Without Doncic and Reaves, the Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday despite 30 points and 15 assists from LeBron James, who now becomes the focal point of the offense. The Lakers had no answer for rookie Cooper Flagg, who scored 45 against Los Angeles.

Highlights: Flagg outduels LeBron to give Mavs win Cooper Flagg and LeBron James put on a show for their respective teams, but it’s the Mavericks who score their 25th win of the NBA season on Sunday Night Basketball.

Doncic being out for the remainder of the season also leaves him one game short of the league’s 65-game threshold to be eligible for postseason awards — and he would be a lock top-five finisher in MVP voting and be First Team All-NBA. Doncic’s agent, Bill Duffy, has said he would file an “extraordinary circumstances challenge.” Written into the CBA, the exception states that if “it was impractical for the player to play in one or more of the [missed] games” and the player would have reached 65 games if he had played in those games, an independent arbiter (selected by the league and player’s union) can grant him an exception. Doncic missed two games in December for the birth of his child.