In low-key ceremony, Lakers unveil In-Season Tournament banner

LOS ANGELES — How would a franchise that has won 17 NBA Titles handle celebrating the inaugural In-Season Tournament?

In a low-key ceremony.

Fans getting to their seat five minutes before tip-off would have missed it. There were no speeches from LeBron James or Lakers brass (or Adam Silver). Nobody lifted up the trophy. The Lakers stood at mid-court while a video tribute to their undefeated In-Season Tournament run played, then the banner was unveiled.

Then the Lakers and Knicks retuned to their final seven minutes of warm-ups.

This felt fitting. Winning the inaugural IST was not nothing, but it also was never the ultimate goal. It was a side quest in the middle of a much larger one. With that, going big on celebrating the IST would have felt out of place at a Lakers game.

“Obviously it’s something that’s gonna be around. it’s only going to get bigger and better…" Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about the unveiling pregame. “Especially being the first to win the inaugural In-Season tourney. I think it’s big and it’s a great shot in the arm, as I mentioned before, in terms of us rising to the occasion from a competitive standpoint. It furthermore sustains the foundation that we’re trying to set in terms of getting through the regular season and then ultimately into the playoffs.”