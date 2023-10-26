Indiana Pacers extend contract of coach Rick Carlisle

The Indiana Pacers offense impressed on opening night putting up 143 points — the most by any team in a season opener since 1990 — and scoring at least 70 points in both halves (granted, they did it against the traffic cone level defense of the Wizards). Indiana is a team that looks ready to make a leap this season.

The Pacers have locked up coach Rick Carlise to lead that team, agreeing to a contract extension with the veteran coach, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and since confirmed by the team. This is a multi-year extension, and while there are details on years or money this keeps him in Indy past the four years of his original contract.

“It goes without saying that Coach Carlisle is one of the most creative and successful coaches in the history of the league, so there was never a question that he continues to be the right person to lead our team,” Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said in a statement announcing the extension. “His ties to this organization and community run deep, his guidance and leadership are invaluable to our players and staff, and we’re looking forward to working together for years to come as we build something special for our fans.”

Indiana appears ready to make a leap forward with a team led by All-Star Tyrese Haliburton (who stood out with Team USA this summer), newly acquired free agent Bruce Brown who scored 24 points in his debut and knocked down five 3-pointers, Myles Turner at center and quality players around them in Obi Toppin, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, and Jalen Smith. The Pacers have their sites set on the playoffs this season, and that’s

a goal they can hit.

Having Carlisle around to put those players in the right positions will help.

