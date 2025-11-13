 Skip navigation
Jalen Brunson diagnosed with Grade 1 right ankle sprain, out Friday vs. Heat, then day-to-day

  
Published November 13, 2025 05:45 PM

This is as good of news as the Knicks could have hoped for after Jalen Brunson hobbled off the court with 1:54 left against Orlando on Wednesday and went straight to the locker room.

Brunson has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 right ankle sprain, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and Ian Begley of SNY.tv and since confirmed by multiple other sources. He is out Friday night when the Knicks host the Heat in an NBA Cup game, after which he will be day-to-day.

A Grade 1 sprain is the least severe level of sprain, and recovery can take anywhere from less than a week up to almost three weeks. This is the same ankle Brunson sprained at the end of last season.

Brunson was still in the game with the Knicks down 16 and less than two minutes to go in the game when the injury took place, something former Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was criticized for (and new coach Mike Brown said he would change). After the game, Brown said he had no update, and Brunson did not speak to reporters but was seen leaving the arena in a boot using crutches.

Brunson is averaging 28 points and 6.5 assists a game this season for the 7-4 Knicks, who sit third in the Eastern Conference. Brunson has had the ball in his hands less this season — fewer dribbles and seconds holding the ball when he gets it — and has shown he can thrive off the ball as well

