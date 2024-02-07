Jaylen Brown, McClung, Jaquez Jr., Toppin reportedly in Dunk Contest

Jaylen Brown is bringing All-Star power back to the NBA Dunk Contest.

That may not be enough if Mac McClung dunks like he did last year.

It’s not official, and another name could get added to the list, but Shams Charania of The Athletic said these four people appear headed to the Dunk Contest on All-Star Saturday Night.

Sources: The NBA’s likely Slam Dunk Contest participants at All-Star Weekend:



Mac McClung, Jaylen Brown, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jacob Toppin.



🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/P474qRHULz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2024

Brown is one of the NBA’s better in-game dunkers and an elite athlete, but does he have the showmanship needed to succeed in a dunking exhibition, which is its own kind of thing? Because we all know McClung — the defending Dunk Contest champion — can and will bring it.

MAC MCCLUNG HITS THE 540. PERFECT SCORE. ARE YOU KIDDING ME.#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/ohSyYpMAq6 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

As for the Heat’s Jamie Jaquez Jr., he has thrown down some powerful dunks during the season, and back in high school won a dunk contest against K.J. Martin and NFL player Drake London.

Jacob Toppin’s older brother Obi Toppin won the Dunk Contest back in 2022. Toppin is very athletic and fits the mold of players eager to participate in the Dunk Contest in recent years, a young player trying to carve out a name and niche for himself in the league looking to step into the spotlight for a night. He could thrive.

The Dunk Contest is part of All-Star Saturday Night, taking place Feb. 17 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis — complete with an LED court where replays can be shown in the arena on the court. Also taking place that night are the Skills Competition, 3-Point Contest and a special 3-point shootout between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu. The entire night will be broadcast on TNT.