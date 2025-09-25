Jazz, Walker Kessler remain apart on contract extension, he appears headed to restricted free agency

In an NBA where a rim-protecting big man who shows some athleticism, can set screens and roll hard to the rim — and then finish — has real value, which is why a lot of teams have called and tried to pry Walker Kessler out of Utah. To no avail, he has remained the Jazz’s starting center.

That doesn’t mean Utah and Kessler are ready to ink his next contract. The sides remain well apart on a deal, and all signs point to Kessler playing out this season then becoming a restricted free agent next summer, reports Tony Jones at The Athletic.

“According to sources, [the Jazz] highly value Kessler and see him as a cornerstone to the future.... So, if the Jazz value Kessler so much, why not extend him now and lock him into a five-year deal?

The answer is simple: money. And the NBA is a business.

The Jazz see themselves trying to end their time near the bottom of the Western Conference standings as soon as next summer. By not signing Kessler now, he would have a cap hold of $14.9 million next summer, which would give the Jazz enough space to keep Kessler’s hold and still do work in free agency.

If the Jazz signed Kessler to a contract extension worth a hypothetical $25 million a season, then next summer Kessler would count for $25 million against the salary cap, reducing the money the Jazz would have in free agency. Because Utah has Kessler’s Bird rights, they can make whatever moves they want next summer and then re-sign Kessler (and go over the cap to do it).

The risk is that other teams have cap space next summer and could come in and try to poach Kessler with a contract that Utah doesn’t want to match (the Lakers have had interest in him before and will have cap space next summer). That is not likely, however, regardless of how many other teams have cap space. Ask this year’s restricted free agents Jonathan Kuminga, Quentin Grimes and Cam Thomas about that — restricted free agency favors the team that has the rights.

Kessler played in 58 games last season averaging 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game. He is a plus defender in the paint who doesn’t shoot a lot, but he does he’s efficient shooting 66% last season.

For this season, Kessler stays in Utah and plays for his next contract, which also most likely will be in Utah. If he builds on those numbers from last season, it just gets more expensive for the Jazz to keep him.