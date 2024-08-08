Jeremy Lamb announces retirement after decade in NBA

Jeremy Lamb, the former UConn star and No. 12 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft who played a decade in the NBA, announced on Instagram that he is officially retiring from basketball.

From Lamb’s announcement:

“Basketball has been good to me throughout my entire life, so this decision didn’t come easy, but I have decided to retire from the game that has given me everything.

“I know I wouldn’t be where I’m at without the love and support from my family and friends, so I want to take a moment to express my appreciation. I’m thankful for the many ways you’ve been there throughout my career.

“I also want to acknowledge my teammates, who have made this experience unforgettable,” Lamb wrote. “To my coaches, thank you for your guidance and belief in me. Your impact on my life goes beyond the court. Now it’s time to catch another dream! “

Lamb played in 573 NBA games across 10 seasons with Oklahoma City, Charlotte, Indiana and Sacramento.

Lamb was the Rockets’ No. 12 overall pick in 2012 but was traded on draft night to Oklahoma City as part of the James Harden trade. Lamb grew into a key bench role with the Thunder, but after three years in OKC, he was traded to Charlotte. It was there that he had his best seasons, averaging 15.3 points a game in 2018-19. From there, he went to Indiana, where he played well but battled injuries.

Lamb has not played in the NBA for the past two seasons.