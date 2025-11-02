Joel Embiid fined $50,000 for ‘lewd gesture’ while on court, he responds to NBA on X

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Texas at Mississippi State
Inside the AP Poll: So, which college football teams are actually good?
Hugh Freeze
Auburn fires coach Hugh Freeze following 12th loss in his last 15 SEC games
nbc_golf_maybankfinalrd_251102.jpg
James Morrison was prepared for HotelPlanner finale to be last start; then he won, securing DPWT return
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_svgbriscoe_251102.jpg
Briscoe loses tire but catches fortunate break
nbc_nas_hamlinemotional_251102.jpg
Hamlin emotional when discussing Gibbs family
nbc_nas_sweeneyintros_251102.jpg
Sweeney helps introduce Championship 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Texas at Mississippi State
Inside the AP Poll: So, which college football teams are actually good?
Hugh Freeze
Auburn fires coach Hugh Freeze following 12th loss in his last 15 SEC games
nbc_golf_maybankfinalrd_251102.jpg
James Morrison was prepared for HotelPlanner finale to be last start; then he won, securing DPWT return
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_svgbriscoe_251102.jpg
Briscoe loses tire but catches fortunate break
nbc_nas_hamlinemotional_251102.jpg
Hamlin emotional when discussing Gibbs family
nbc_nas_sweeneyintros_251102.jpg
Sweeney helps introduce Championship 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Joel Embiid fined $50,000 for ‘lewd gesture’ while on court, he responds to NBA on X

  
Published November 2, 2025 04:40 PM

Friday night, after a first-quarter elbow jumper drew an and-1, Joel Embiid celebrated with the Shawn Michaels/D-Generation X “suck it” celebration.

That cost him $50,000 for “making a lewd gesture on the playing court,” the NBA announced Sunday.

Embiid responded on X that if he is getting fined for this gesture, NBA referees should be fined for their blocking call gestures.

I appreciate where Embiid is going, but anything we can do to get actual personality from the referees is welcome in these parts.

Philadelphia is off to a fast 4-1 start this season, with Embiid averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in just more than 22 minutes a game. Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and the 76ers’ backcourt have sparked the hot start and are the reason Philadelphia has the second-best offense in the league so far.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid