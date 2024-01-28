Joel Embiid out with knee soreness vs. Jokic, Denver on Saturday

Joel Embiid has been the most dominant player in the NBA this season and is the mid-season MVP frontrunner. However, ask most people around the NBA who the best player in the league is — including Embiid — and the answer is Nikola Jokic.

Unfortunately, we did not see that showdown on Saturday as Embiid was a late scratch after knee soreness concerned the 76ers trainers after he warmed up. Embiid had not been on the pregame injury reports. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN had the details.

Embiid is out with left knee soreness, source says. Sixers training staff had concerns while watching Embiid during his warm-up routine and made decision for him to sit out vs. Denver today, sources said. Sixers are without Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. https://t.co/tWBqfQ6RPw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2024

Maxey and Harris being out left the Sixers without three-fifths of their starting lineup. The fans in Denver noticed and chanted “where’s Embiid?”

"Where's Embiid?" chants broke out in Denver after he was ruled inactive 😅 pic.twitter.com/G8VhfZWfAb — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2024

Embiid did play at home against Jokic and the Nuggets 11 days prior, scoring 41 points in the Philadelphia win.

This is Embiid’s 11th missed game of the season. Under the player participation rules the league put in place this season, any player who plays fewer than 65 games — meaning misses 18 or more games — is ineligible for postseason awards such as MVP or All-NBA (there are some minor exceptions to the games played rule). Embiid is currently on pace to play in 62 games (61.5, if we’re being technical). While he certainly could still qualify, it’s something to watch as the 76ers know they need him healthy and rested for the playoffs if they are going to make the kind of run they hope to.