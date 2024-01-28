 Skip navigation
United States Figure Skating Championships
Madison Chock, Evan Bates skated through sickness in possible last U.S. dance
LPGA Drive On Championship - Round Three
Tee times for the final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 at Daytona updates: Cadillacs, Porsches look strong through first four hours

Joel Embiid out with knee soreness vs. Jokic, Denver on Saturday

  
Published January 27, 2024 07:03 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 25: Joel Embiid #21of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 25, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Joel Embiid has been the most dominant player in the NBA this season and is the mid-season MVP frontrunner. However, ask most people around the NBA who the best player in the league is — including Embiid — and the answer is Nikola Jokic.

Unfortunately, we did not see that showdown on Saturday as Embiid was a late scratch after knee soreness concerned the 76ers trainers after he warmed up. Embiid had not been on the pregame injury reports. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN had the details.

Maxey and Harris being out left the Sixers without three-fifths of their starting lineup. The fans in Denver noticed and chanted “where’s Embiid?”

Embiid did play at home against Jokic and the Nuggets 11 days prior, scoring 41 points in the Philadelphia win.

This is Embiid’s 11th missed game of the season. Under the player participation rules the league put in place this season, any player who plays fewer than 65 games — meaning misses 18 or more games — is ineligible for postseason awards such as MVP or All-NBA (there are some minor exceptions to the games played rule). Embiid is currently on pace to play in 62 games (61.5, if we’re being technical). While he certainly could still qualify, it’s something to watch as the 76ers know they need him healthy and rested for the playoffs if they are going to make the kind of run they hope to.

