 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaufman Stadium Royals
Voters reject stadium tax for Royals and Chiefs
Iowa Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark Sweet 16
Caitlin Clark and The Final Four: How to Watch and What to Bet
Iowa Caitlin Clark, LSU Angel Reese
Iowa’s victory over LSU is the most-watched women’s college basketball game on record

Top Clips

nbc_sx_biggestmomentsv2_240402.jpg
Best SX moments from St. Louis Round 12
nbc_pl_top25goalsmarch_240402.jpg
Top 25 Premier League goals of March 2024
nbc_pl_whuvtothighlights_240402.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Tottenham Matchweek 31

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaufman Stadium Royals
Voters reject stadium tax for Royals and Chiefs
Iowa Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark Sweet 16
Caitlin Clark and The Final Four: How to Watch and What to Bet
Iowa Caitlin Clark, LSU Angel Reese
Iowa’s victory over LSU is the most-watched women’s college basketball game on record

Top Clips

nbc_sx_biggestmomentsv2_240402.jpg
Best SX moments from St. Louis Round 12
nbc_pl_top25goalsmarch_240402.jpg
Top 25 Premier League goals of March 2024
nbc_pl_whuvtothighlights_240402.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Tottenham Matchweek 31

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joel Embiid returns, scores 23 including key buckets late, 76ers top Thunder

  
Published April 3, 2024 12:33 AM
Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 02: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center on April 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Getty Images

A game that could have been about all the stars sitting out — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Tyrese Maxey — ended up being about the one who returned.

Joel Embiid was listed as out for this game 24 hours prior (after early reports of a comeback), but things changed fast on Tuesday and the reigning MVP suited up after missing 29 games due to meniscus surgery. It was an impressive first game back: 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists leading Philadelphia to a 109-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That’s not to say this was peak Embiid, he shot 6-14 from the floor and was gassed at the end of his nearly 30 minutes. Embiid had a white leg sleeve over a brace on his left knee and was clearly uncomfortable. He admitted postgame he’s put on some weight and needs to work himself back into shape.

This, however, is why the 76ers wanted him back now, to play himself into shape before the playoffs and hopefully improve the team’s standing from the No. 8 seed. Philly fell that far with him out, going 11-18, but they are now 1-0 with Embiid back. Philly is 1.5 games back of No. 7 Miami (which also won Tuesday night) and two games back of the Pacers for the No. 6 seed. That may be too much ground to make up with six games to go, but what really matters is having Embiid healthy for the playoffs.

Kelly Oubre had 25 points while Tobias Harris hit five 3-pointers on his way to 18 for the 76ers in the win. Chet Holmgren led the Thunder with 22 points.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers Oklahoma City Thunder Primary Logo Oklahoma City Thunder