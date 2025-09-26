Joel Embiid said there is no timetable for his return to court but wants to play ‘consistently’

Nineteen games. The season before, 39.

That’s how many games Joel Embiid has played since his MVP season. While he remains a dominant force when on the court, he comes into this season off another arthroscopic left knee surgery in April, with no timetable for his return this season, he said at 76ers media day. While that is concerning, Embiid said that there was a plan in place.

“The goal is to play consistently,” Embiid said, via the Associated Press. He later added, “I think going forward, we’re just going to listen to the body. I’ll be honest and say it’s going to be unpredictable at times, and that’s OK. We’re going to work with that.”

There was also no timetable for Paul George’s return to the court. He had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in July after injuring it during a workout. That said, both George and Embiid are largely expected to be ready to go early in the season (if not opening night).

Embiid and George being healthy is at the heart of the 76ers’ potential — if things mostly go right, this team could be a contender in the East. That starts with Embiid, who averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game when he was on the court last season.

“I want to play. I want to play every single game,” Embiid said. “I’ve been pretty unlucky when it comes to that compared to most NBA players.”

The 76ers opened training camp this week before flying to the United Arab Emirates for two preseason games in Abu Dhabi (against the Knicks).

Philadelphia already had some unlucky injury news to start the season as second-year guard Jared McCain tore a ligament in his thumb and will miss the start of the season. Philly needs McCain to show that his fast start to last season was not a fluke, and it also needs Tyrese Maxey to play like an All-Star, rookie V.J. Edgecombe to provide athleticism and a spark, and it needs its veterans — guys like Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre and Kyle Lowry — to pump the team up when needed.

However, if the 76ers want to be a threat in the East, what they need most of all is a healthy Embiid.

“I’ve had so many injuries,” Embiid said. “The only thing I’ve always told myself is you can’t give up.”