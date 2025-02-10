Joel Embiid says troublesome knee may require “another surgery and a long recovery period” this offseason

Joel Embiid played in just his third game since Jan. 6 on Sunday, putting up 27 points with 12 rebounds and reminding everyone how dominant he can be when his troublesome knee permits.

That knee may require another surgery and a “lengthy recovery” after this season ends, Embiid told ABC’s Lisa Salters, before Sunday’s game.

(via @saltersl) pic.twitter.com/8V4rj9QagU — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 9, 2025

“I asked Joel Embiid how that left knee feels and he gave a really long pause and just said, ‘It is what it is.’ He said to still be talking about it and dealing with it almost a full year after the injury first occurred has been frustrating and the most difficult thing he’s ever had to go through in his career...

“Sixers GM Daryl Morey this week said the organization is hopeful that there will come a time that the knee isn’t an issue anymore, and Embiid said he believes that will be the case. But he said he thinks it will likely take another surgery and a long recovery period, something he didn’t have after the initial injury last February.”

After the game, when reporters pressed for more details, Embiid was a little more vague saying, “When you’ve got something that’s inconsistent, at some point, you’ve got to do something about it. We don’t know what it is. We’re looking into every option.”

Embiid has played in just 16 games this season for a 20-32 Philadelphia team that is 1.5 games back of the Bulls for the final play-in spot in the East. Philadelphia is at an inflection point in its season: Management and players talk about getting healthy, getting into the postseason and making a run; however, they have the seventh-worst record in the NBA right now and owe their first-round pick to Oklahoma City top-six protected. If Philly looks like it might not make the play-in, do they pivot and tell Embiid to rest his knee, tell Paul George to get his body right, and drop some games, hoping to keep the pick?

A lot of that might depend on how much Embiid can do on his knee the rest of the way. Which also might determine if another surgery is in the cards for Embiid this summer.