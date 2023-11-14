Josh Hart gets creative, passes off Holiday’s back mid-air to set up 3

We’ve all seen the play — at every level from high school on up — where the inbounder throws the ball off the back of a turned defender, then steps onto the court and makes a play.

Josh Hart just took that to another level — mid-air.

The Knicks wing got caught in the air in the corner and came up with a creative solution that earned him a 3-pointer at the expense of Jrue Holiday.

Brilliant.

It wasn’t enough to save the Knicks, who fell to the Celtics 114-98. Hart finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Julius Randle added 25 for New York.

Jayson Tatum was the best player on the floor and finished with 35 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Boston.