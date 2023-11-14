 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kamar Mothudi.jpg
Kamar Mothudi Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Hendrick Motorsports leads NASCAR Power Rankings after 2023 season
Walclaire Flynn.jpg
Waltclaire Flynn Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_big10_filmbreakdown_231114.jpg
How UMICH RBs Corum, Edwards will translate to NFL
nbc_cbb_benjohnsonintrv_231114.jpg
Johnson’s Minnesota motto: ‘No bad days’
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_231114.jpg
Lamb confident he’s ‘the top WR in this game’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kamar Mothudi.jpg
Kamar Mothudi Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Hendrick Motorsports leads NASCAR Power Rankings after 2023 season
Walclaire Flynn.jpg
Waltclaire Flynn Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_big10_filmbreakdown_231114.jpg
How UMICH RBs Corum, Edwards will translate to NFL
nbc_cbb_benjohnsonintrv_231114.jpg
Johnson’s Minnesota motto: ‘No bad days’
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_231114.jpg
Lamb confident he’s ‘the top WR in this game’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Hart gets creative, passes off Holiday’s back mid-air to set up 3

  
Published November 14, 2023 10:50 AM
New York Knicks v Boston Celtics

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics on November 13, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve all seen the play — at every level from high school on up — where the inbounder throws the ball off the back of a turned defender, then steps onto the court and makes a play.

Josh Hart just took that to another level — mid-air.

The Knicks wing got caught in the air in the corner and came up with a creative solution that earned him a 3-pointer at the expense of Jrue Holiday.

Brilliant.

It wasn’t enough to save the Knicks, who fell to the Celtics 114-98. Hart finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Julius Randle added 25 for New York.

Jayson Tatum was the best player on the floor and finished with 35 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Boston.

Mentions
Josh Hart.png Josh Hart Jrue Holiday.jpg Jrue Holiday New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics