Lauri Markkanen reportedly out at least two weeks with hip injury suffered at practice

Utah Jazz leading scorer Lauri Markkanen is out and will be re-evaluated in two weeks after an MRI of an injury suffered in practice on Wednesday found a hip impingement, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Markkanen also tweaked his ankle during that practice, but the MRI on it was clean, Charania added. (The NBA did not send a doctor to review the MRI results, despite an online report, which was quickly retracted.)

Markkanen has played at an All-Star level this season, leading the Jazz in scoring, averaging 26.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He has missed 16 games lately due to a variety of ailments.

Markkanen found himself in the middle of the NBA’s tanking debate when the Jazz, for a short stretch, played him and just-acquired Jaren Jackson Jr. for 25 minutes per game but sat them in the fourth quarter (Utah blew a lead to Orlando and lost in one of those games). Utah owes its pick to Oklahoma City but it is top-eight protected, and the Jazz are tanking to hold on to that pick (they currently have the sixth-worst record in the league and a 96% chance of retaining the pick).

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was not amused by the creative benchings and brought the hammer with a $500,000 fine for Utah for sitting its stars in key moments of an undecided game. The Jazz got the message and since then Jackson (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) both needed surgeries that happen to end their seasons.

Now Markkanen will miss at least two weeks, and likely more. For medical reasons.

