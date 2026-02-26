NBA Minutes Report: Dejounte Murray returns, Deni Avdija remains sidelined

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also extremely generous. Be sure to follow him to check out all of his baseball data as well.

2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Maxime Raynaud begins his ascent With the Kings headed to the draft lottery, playing time should not be an issue for Raynaud or fellow rookie Nique Clifford.

Atlanta Hawks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 32.2 34 34.3 Dyson Daniels 29 29.8 29.5 Onyeka Okongwu 28.1 27.9 29.1 CJ McCollum 27.4 28.8 29.3 Jalen Johnson 26.3 30.2 33.6 Jonathan Kuminga 24.4 24.4 24.4 Zaccharie Risacher 23.7 24.3 23 Corey Kispert 19.1 19.5 22.6 Jock Landale 18.5 19.3 20.4 Gabe Vincent 16.4 16.4 17.3

The Hawks are dealing with a few injuries here, but likely nothing major. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is dealing with a foot sprain, and Jalen Johnson is battling a hip injury, but neither player is expected to miss much time. That likely means that Jonathan Kuminga will continue to come off the bench, but he looked good in his Hawks debut, which I covered in a video this week. Dyson Daniels’ offensive game has taken a step back lately, which is hurting his fantasy basketball ceiling, but his defense remains elite, which keeps him on the court and as a fringe top 100 player even when he’s not scoring.

Boston Celtics

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaylen Brown 34.9 34 33.6 Derrick White 34.1 34.2 35.4 Payton Pritchard 33.3 33.3 32.7 Baylor Scheierman 28.4 26.6 24.5 Sam Hauser 27.3 26.3 27.5 Neemias Queta 26.9 22.7 25.6 Nikola Vučević 21.1 23.5 24.1 Ron Harper Jr. 14.1 14.1 17.9

The Celtics look like they are getting closer to getting Jayson Tatum back, which would obviously be a huge addition for them. Lately, this has gone from a three-headed monster to one with four heads as Nikola Vučević has been a top 70 player in just 21-24 minutes because he continues to rebound the ball relatively well. His offensive game has really struggled since coming to Boston.

Brooklyn Nets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Michael Porter Jr. 35 31.4 31.5 Nic Claxton 31.3 31.3 27.4 Noah Clowney 30.1 27.5 26 Nolan Traore 29.8 30.2 28.6 Egor Dëmin 28.1 28.6 26.9 Day’Ron Sharpe 20.1 22.1 20.7 Terance Mann 20.1 21.5 21.5 Danny Wolf 18.4 21.2 22 Drake Powell 18.4 18.1 19.1

Kudos to the Nets for being one of the bottom-feeder teams that is not egregiously tanking. That being said, they don’t have plenty of talented players who need to be benched. Michael Porter Jr. has remained a rock-solid producer for them, and they’ve actually gotten some good production of late from Nolan Traore, who’s averaging 11 points, 5 assists, and 2.3 steals over his last four games. That defensive value is giving him some fantasy value, but this is really a deep roster of mediocre talent who are going to siphon minutes and usage from one another.

Charlotte Hornets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Moussa Diabaté 30.6 30.6 28.7 Kon Knueppel 29.3 29.8 32.2 LaMelo Ball 25.9 28.3 29.3 Brandon Miller 25 28.9 30.9 Sion James 23.4 21.3 20 Ryan Kalkbrenner 22.6 24.3 20.5 Grant Williams 22.4 26.6 22.3 Miles Bridges 22.3 22.3 28.4 Josh Green 20 18.6 17.3

The Hornets are now back to full strength after Moussa Diabaté returned from his suspension to play 31 minutes. It seems like he’s going to continue to be the primary center in Charlotte, and that has made him really valuable. We also saw Coby White make his Hornets debut, but he played just 16 minutes off the bench. Given that he is still dealing with a calf issue, it’s unclear how much White will play as a primary backup to LaMelo Ball. This remains a team that really leans on its key four starters for production.

Chicago Bulls

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Isaac Okoro 31.3 30.9 31.3 Matas Buzelis 29.7 29.8 29.5 Guerschon Yabusele 26.9 24.6 25.6 Josh Giddey 25.3 24.3 24.3 Patrick Williams 23 26.1 24.8 Tre Jones 22.9 22.6 22.6 Jalen Smith 21.5 22.4 22.3 Nick Richards 21.3 19.4 20.3 Collin Sexton 18.7 20.5 23.3 Rob Dillingham 18.7 19.2 20

Chicago is only four games out of the play-in tournament, but it seems like a long shot that they get there. Two of the players the Bulls added at the trade deadline - Anfernee Simons and Jaden Ivey - are both dealing with rather significant injuries and could be out for weeks, potentially the remainder of the season if the Bulls fully drop out of the playoffs. Jalen Smith is also dealing with a calf injury, and Zach Collins is out for the rest of the season, so we should get lots of minutes for Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele until Smith is back. On the plus side, Matas Buzelis has turned things around again, and Josh Giddey has been back on the court for the last four games. That might be it.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Donovan Mitchell 33.3 30.4 31.1 James Harden 33 32.1 32.2 Jarrett Allen 29.9 29.1 29.2 Sam Merrill 27.7 25.9 25.4 Dennis Schröder 26.1 23.7 21.9 Jaylon Tyson 25.9 23.4 25.1 Evan Mobley 24.8 22.7 22.7 Keon Ellis 22.7 22.3 21.6 Dean Wade 21.3 21.3 21.8

Things were going swimmingly for the Cavs, but it was announced that James Harden fractured the thumb on his non-shooting hand in a win over the Knicks this week. It’s unclear how long that will keep him out, but it would obviously be a big blow for the Cavs. I don’t expect him to miss much time, but the newly acquired Dennis Schröder would pick up the minutes if Harden misses time. The Cavs are also not playing Evan Mobley in both games of a back-to-back yet, but that should change in the coming weeks.

Dallas Mavericks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 P.J. Washington 34.4 32.6 30.8 Naji Marshall 31.6 32 31.9 Max Christie 29.7 30.3 30.8 Khris Middleton 24.2 23 23 Marvin Bagley III 23.3 22.8 23.1 Brandon Williams 23.3 23.3 21.3 Klay Thompson 23.2 23.2 23.1 Daniel Gafford 20.7 21.4 23.7 Caleb Martin 18.4 16.5 21.6 Tyus Jones 16.2 16.6 16.6 Cooper Flagg — 35.7 35.7

The Mavericks are another team clearly playing for next season. Cooper Flagg has missed time with a foot injury, P.J. Washington has missed some time with an ankle injury, and Daniel Gafford continues to battle an ankle injury. There just isn’t a lot to get excited about here for this season. Naji Marshall continues to produce, and Brandon Williams should be the primary point guard from here on out.

Denver Nuggets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cameron Johnson 33.1 32.7 31.4 Nikola Jokić 32.7 33.6 34.1 Christian Braun 29.8 32.6 32.8 Bruce Brown 25.6 26.2 27 Julian Strawther 24.6 24.8 24.9 Spencer Jones 22.9 21.3 20.8 Jamal Murray 22.2 26.9 32.1 Tim Hardaway Jr. 21.6 22.6 26.5

The Nuggets can’t seem to stay healthy this season. Aaron Gordon remains out with a hamstring injury. Same for Peyton Watson. Jalen Pickett has a knee injury, and Jamal Murray has been battling an illness. Murray hasn’t really missed much time, and he and Nikola Jokić are continuing to dominate as we’ve come accustomed to. Nobody on the team has been sniffing much value so far as they continue to fill different roles based on who’s healthy.

Detroit Pistons

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cade Cunningham 34.4 34.4 33.2 Jalen Duren 29.8 29.8 25.3 Tobias Harris 28 29.3 29 Duncan Robinson 27 25.2 24.8 Ausar Thompson 26.1 26.7 26.4 Ronald Holland II 19.9 17.9 19.1 Caris LeVert 18.7 18.7 19 Daniss Jenkins 18.6 18.2 18.1 Paul Reed 18.5 23.5 20.5

Isaiah Stewart has just finished serving his suspension, so this Pistons team is now at full strength. We have seen Ronald Holland II take on a bigger role at the expense of Ausar Thompson because Holland is a high-energy player with a strong defensive approach, like Thompson, but has more offensive value, as I discussed in a recent video. They both don’t shoot well, so neither has huge upside and could lose minutes to guys like Duncan Robinson if the Pistons are trailing.

Golden State Warriors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Brandin Podziemski 33 32.5 29.3 Moses Moody 32.3 30.9 29.8 Draymond Green 31.6 26.6 27.4 Gui Santos 30.9 30.9 29.8 Al Horford 26.9 26.9 25.3 De’Anthony Melton 26.6 25.9 25.2 Will Richard 25.5 25.3 20.2 Pat Spencer 24.7 26.3 25.8 Quinten Post 21.7 19.6 13.8 Kristaps Porziņģis 17.2 17.2 Stephen Curry 25.4

Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porziņģis are both out with sciatica and an illness, respectively, but the Warriors are pretty healthy otherwise. Brandin Podziemski has picked up the slack with Curry out, but is also contributing plenty of rebounds and assists to be a real asset across the board. Gui Santos has also produced in his 31+ minutes per game and has been a top-50 player over the last two weeks.

Houston Rockets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Amen Thompson 35.2 37 35.7 Jabari Smith Jr. 33.7 33.6 35.1 Kevin Durant 33.4 34.5 34.9 Alperen Sengun 33 32 32.6 Tari Eason 29 30.9 31.1 Reed Sheppard 25.8 25.2 25.4 Dorian Finney-Smith 20.7 21.5 19.1 Josh Okogie 18.4 15.5 15.4

The Rockets are battling for the third seed in the West, and they’re doing so with a pretty tight rotation of essentially six players with Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie mixed in. Amen Thompson missed one game this week, but he’s already back, so this team is operating at full strength with its usual complement of minutes and usage. Jabari Smith Jr. has really taken a step forward this season, as I covered in a video this week .

Indiana Pacers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Taelon Peter 37.1 29.6 29.7 Kam Jones 32.8 28.7 26.5 Jarace Walker 32.4 31.8 30.2 Pascal Siakam 29 29 31.2 Andrew Nembhard 28.5 26.2 30 Kobe Brown 27.8 28.9 27.3 Ben Sheppard 25.1 24.3 21.7 Quenton Jackson 24.7 23.3 23.1 Micah Potter 23.9 25.1 23.1 Jay Huff 22.2 23.6 23.1

I know Pacers fans get upset that their team is being singled out by the NBA for tanking, but, I mean, this team is egregiously tanking. Ivica Zubac will be out for “a while” even though he was playing for the Clippers before the trade deadline, and that means Micah Potter, Jay Huff, and Jarace Walker will continue to see minutes as primary big men alongside Pascal Siakam. Walker has been a top 80 player over the last three weeks, so he could be rostered in more formats, but this is really a situation to avoid, apart from Siakam and Andrew Nembhard, when he plays.

Los Angeles Clippers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Derrick Jones Jr. 34.9 32.3 29.9 Kris Dunn 32.7 32.5 30.2 Kawhi Leonard 32.2 32.1 31.7 Bennedict Mathurin 31.9 30.5 30.5 Brook Lopez 29.1 30.7 28 Kobe Sanders 26.4 17.3 22.4 John Collins 23.9 28.6 29.5 Jordan Miller 20.5 19.1 22.3

The Clippers are technically in the final spot of the play-in tournament, but they are also staring down a potential suspension for Kawhi Leonard and injuries to John Collins and Darius Garland, who came over in the James Harden trade. Bennedict Mathurin has produced in his minutes, as I mentioned in a video I recorded this week, but there’s not much going on aside from him and Kawhi.

Los Angeles Lakers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Luka Dončić 36.1 36.1 31.7 Austin Reaves 33.3 32.1 28.4 LeBron James 33.2 33.7 34.2 Deandre Ayton 28.2 28.2 27.6 Marcus Smart 25.1 25.3 26.9 Rui Hachimura 24.6 27 28.6 Luke Kennard 18.2 20 21.4 Jake LaRavia 18 19.6 21.8

As has been the case all season, the Lakers are essentially a three-man team when they’re all healthy. This team is healthy now, so you know the three players that can be relied on.

Memphis Grizzlies

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaylen Wells 26.5 26.1 26.2 Javon Small 26.1 26.9 24.8 Taylor Hendricks 25.8 24.4 23.6 GG Jackson 25.7 26.6 26.2 Rayan Rupert 25.1 25.1 25.1 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 23.8 24.8 24.2 Ty Jerome 23.2 22.4 21.2 Walter Clayton Jr. 22.7 22.7 23.6 Jahmai Mashack 22.1 24.4 24.1 Cam Spencer 21.3 21.3 23.2 Scotty Pippen Jr. 21 20.2 20.5

Memphis is in rebuild mode, so you’re going to see a deep rotation of young players to end the season. Unfortunately, both Cedric Coward and Santi Aldama are battling knee injuries, which have kept them off the court, and it doesn’t seem likely that Ja Morant (elbow) returns this season. That has meant big minutes and usage for Ty Jerome, who is getting some rest days mixed in after coming back from offseason surgery. It has also meant that GG Jackson is taking on a larger role, averaging 22 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks over the last two weeks.

Miami Heat

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Pelle Larsson 34.3 34.3 29.5 Bam Adebayo 28.4 31.9 31.1 Andrew Wiggins 28.2 30.2 30 Davion Mitchell 27.3 28.3 27.1 Norman Powell 27.1 27.1 28.3 Tyler Herro 24.1 24.1 24.1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 23.7 27.3 27 Kel’el Ware 18.5 19.5 17.6 Kasparas Jakučionis 16.6 21.4 21.8

Tyler Herro finally returned this week, which I covered in a video, which is good news for a Heat team that is only 1.5 games out of a full playoff spot. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has stepped up for them every time there is a player missing time, but this team is carried by Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, and Norman Powell. Having Herro back in the mix will help and will likely mean a slight dip in production for Davion Mitchell.

Milwaukee Bucks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kevin Porter Jr. 35.1 33.9 34.2 Ryan Rollins 34.9 34.8 35 AJ Green 30.3 31.8 32.4 Jericho Sims 27.4 24.2 26.5 Kyle Kuzma 23.1 24.6 25.8 Myles Turner 22.6 22.6 25.5 Bobby Portis 21.1 23.9 22.3 Cam Thomas 19 19.5 19.4 Ousmane Dieng 16.8 21.8 19.6

The Bucks are hanging around a play-in spot they so desperately want to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy. He remains the only major injury on this team, and while his absence has led to more minutes for Jericho Sims, it’s really Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma picking up some extra usage. Just not enough to be producing incredibly relevant stats for fantasy leagues. Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins are driving this car until Giannis is back.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Anthony Edwards 36.7 36.2 36.9 Jaden McDaniels 35.1 34.5 33.4 Rudy Gobert 34 32.1 31.1 Donte DiVincenzo 30.2 29.1 27.8 Julius Randle 30.2 32.4 34.3 Naz Reid 26.7 24.7 25.9 Ayo Dosunmu 26.4 27.5 27.1 Mike Conley 15.4 15.4 15.9

Throughout the season, the Timberwolves have remained one of the healthiest teams in the entire league, and that remains the case now. It’s pretty astonishing, really.

New Orleans Pelicans

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Zion Williamson 32.1 31.3 32 Herbert Jones 31.5 31.5 31.3 Saddiq Bey 31.2 31.2 32.6 DeAndre Jordan 26.9 26.9 26.9 Bryce McGowens 25.1 24.2 24.8 Jeremiah Fears 25 27.2 23.7 Dejounte Murray 24.8 24.8 24.8 Jordan Poole 24.1 24.1 24.1 Derik Queen 22.1 24.2 25.9 Karlo Matković 20.4 18.7 16

Dejounte Murray made his season debut on Tuesday, which I covered in a video this week. His move into the starting lineup pushed Derik Queen to the bench, which is a bit of a bummer. DeAndre Jordan continues to play big minutes and put up solid rebounding and block numbers, while Saddiq Bey has remained a fringe top 100 player all season long. Trey Murphy III remains out with a shoulder injury, but it will be interesting to see how the minutes are split once he is back.

New York Knicks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 OG Anunoby 36 34.9 35.8 Jalen Brunson 36 35.1 36 Karl-Anthony Towns 31.8 30.4 30.1 Mikal Bridges 31.1 29.5 32.3 Josh Hart 28.7 28.6 28.6 Landry Shamet 23.1 24.3 26.5 Jose Alvarado 22.3 21.2 21.3 Mitchell Robinson 18.4 17.7 18.6

The Knicks are healthy, other than Miles McBride being out for the rest of the regular season with a hernia. Jose Alvarado has essentially stepped into his exact role, and this remains a two-man offense with the other parts spiking big performances out of nowhere as this offense on the whole struggles to find its rhythm.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cason Wallace 33 31.4 30.5 Luguentz Dort 32.7 31.1 29.5 Chet Holmgren 32.3 29.5 28.9 Isaiah Hartenstein 25.8 25.3 23.3 Isaiah Joe 25.7 25.5 26.3 Aaron Wiggins 24.5 24.3 24.4 Jaylin Williams 22.7 20.5 22.1 Alex Caruso 22.5 17.7 18.6 Brooks Barnhizer 21.9 10.4 12.8 Jared McCain 18.6 20.5 19

The Thunder are battling plenty of injuries right now, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams both remaining out. I covered those injuries and the rotation fallout in a video this week.

Orlando Magic

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Paolo Banchero 40.5 38.6 36.3 Anthony Black 37.2 33.5 32.6 Desmond Bane 35.9 35.7 33.6 Wendell Carter Jr. 34.5 31.8 27.6 Tristan da Silva 33 28 24.4 Jevon Carter 22.6 22.8 19.1 Jett Howard 18.8 17.3 11.5 Jonathan Isaac 12.8 12.9 10.5

Both Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are on the sidelines again, which has kept Anthony Black on the court for 35+ minutes per game in his breakout season. Wendell Carter Jr. has also had some big games that have kept his minutes up, but this team lacks a ton of offensive production other than Black, Paolo Banchero, and Desmond Bane. It’s been a rough season for Orlando.

Philadelphia 76ers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Tyrese Maxey 35.1 35.2 35.5 VJ Edgecombe 34 33.6 33.6 Kelly Oubre Jr. 32 31.7 34.2 Quentin Grimes 26.6 27.2 26.9 Joel Embiid 26.2 26.2 32.5 Dominick Barlow 25.7 26 25.6 Adem Bona 18.8 19.7 17.4 Andre Drummond 16.5 17.6 20.5

Joel Embiid finally returned to the court this week after missing five games with a knee injury. It was more of a load management or pain management situation, but it’s noteworthy with all of his previous injuries. Still, this team runs through Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe now. Kelly Oubre Jr. also continues to play big minutes with Paul George suspended.

Phoenix Suns

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Collin Gillespie 35.1 31.5 31 Royce O’Neale 30.6 28.4 29.6 Grayson Allen 28.7 28.7 32.5 Jalen Green 28.4 27.8 24.7 Ryan Dunn 26.1 24.5 18.3 Jordan Goodwin 24.9 26.6 25.9 Oso Ighodaro 23.4 21 21 Amir Coffey 23 19.5 18.2 Rasheer Fleming 21.2 18.5 15.5 Mark Williams 20.7 20.1 22.9

With both Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks on the sidelines, the Suns have had to rely heavily on their bench of late. I covered the fallout of those injuries in a video this week.

Portland Trail Blazers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Toumani Camara 32.9 32 31.8 Jerami Grant 30.2 30.6 29.9 Jrue Holiday 29.2 30.2 28.9 Donovan Clingan 28.4 28.9 28.7 Scoot Henderson 26.5 23.7 22.8 Kris Murray 20 20 20 Vít Krejčí 16.6 19 20.1 Sidy Cissoko 15.9 19.4 23.1 Deni Avdija 15.7 19.4 21.2

Both Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe were dealt tough injury blows, which has meant that the Blazers are needing to rely on Scoot Henderson and Jermai Grant more than they anticipated. I covered that fallout in a video this week, but Donovan Clingan has really produced in what has been a breakout season.

Sacramento Kings

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 DeMar DeRozan 29.1 27.2 26.6 Nique Clifford 29.1 31.1 32.1 Precious Achiuwa 28 26.7 20.8 Maxime Raynaud 27.6 29.9 28.4 Russell Westbrook 26.4 24 24.3 Keegan Murray 26.2 27.5 27.5 Daeqwon Plowden 22.7 22.2 24.1 Malik Monk 22 21.6 20.6 Patrick Baldwin Jr. 21 21 21

The Kings are the worst team in basketball, and now they are incredibly banged up on top of that. There’s not really a lot to say here. When Demar DeRozan plays, he still has some value, and Maxime Reynaud has been a nice find for them in the second round, but there is little else to be excited about here. If they continue to rest Russell Westbrook, then we should see lots of minutes and potentially more usage for Nique Clifford down the stretch.

San Antonio Spurs

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Victor Wembanyama 31.7 30.6 29.7 Julian Champagnie 30.7 26.9 25.3 Devin Vassell 30.7 28.6 28 De’Aaron Fox 30.4 29.1 28.4 Stephon Castle 27.4 25 24.1 Dylan Harper 23.5 25.1 24.7 Harrison Barnes 19 19.8 23.4 Keldon Johnson 18.9 21.2 21.6

The Spurs are healthy and very good. I’m not sure many people expected them to be the number two seed in the Western Conference this early, but here we are. Dylan Harper has stepped into a bigger role off the bench, which is nice to see, but this team runs through Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle.

Toronto Raptors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Brandon Ingram 34.5 34.3 33.9 Immanuel Quickley 33.4 33 32.4 Scottie Barnes 31.6 31.7 33.2 RJ Barrett 31.1 29.7 29.7 Jakob Poeltl 27 22.5 22.5 Ja’Kobe Walter 24.1 22.7 22 Collin Murray-Boyles 21.7 23.4 24.7 Jamal Shead 21.5 21.7 21.3

Collin Murray-Boyles continues to battle a thumb injury, but the Raptors are pretty healthy otherwise and have begun to ramp up the minutes for Jakob Poeltl. It’s not leading to tons of production yet, but it’s nice to see. The production continues to come from the same four guys it has all season, but it’s been enough to have the Raptors as the five seed in the Eastern Conference.

Utah Jazz

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Lauri Markkanen 32.2 25.8 27.6 Ace Bailey 31.5 32.4 32.9 Isaiah Collier 30.3 30.4 33.6 Brice Sensabaugh 28.8 26.6 26.1 Kyle Filipowski 27.1 22.6 22.7 John Konchar 26.8 23 22.2 Cody Williams 25.6 24.1 26.1 Blake Hinson 20.4 20.4 20.4 Kevin Love 14.8 15.1 14.6

The Jazz were pretty feisty when they were healthy, so they just decided to shut down all their good players. It’s hard to really talk about who to rely on in Utah, but it seems like Kyle Filipowski is going to get plenty of minutes as their primary big man, and Isaiah Collier is going to handle the ball as much as possible with Keyonte George sidelined. Other than that, just watch Utah next season when they should be pretty good.

Washington Wizards

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kadary Richmond 31.3 22.3 22.3 Bub Carrington 26.1 25.6 24.8 Anthony Gill 26 25.6 24.5 Alondes Williams 24.3 25.2 25.2 Will Riley 24 20.9 25.5 Jamir Watkins 22.4 23.9 27 Sharife Cooper 22.1 22.8 22.9 Jaden Hardy 21.7 18.1 18.1 Tristan Vukcevic 21.1 19.9 18.5 Bilal Coulibaly 21 22.1 25.1 Tre Johnson 20.6 19.8 19.8 Kyshawn George 19.7 20.6 20.5

The Wizards are another team that’s not trying to win basketball games. It’s just a situation to avoid entirely.