MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA: National Office
NCAA football oversight committee proposes stiff penalties for violations of transfer portal window
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Six straight birdies lift Austin Smotherman into early Cognizant Classic lead at PGA National
Syndication: The Enquirer
Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul struggles in first round of LPGA Singapore led by American Auston Kim

Top Clips

abreu_260226.jpg
Target Abreu late for fantasy RP amid Hader injury
nbc_pft_te_eli_260226v2.jpg
Raridon hopes ND keeps Freeman as long as possible
machado_260226.jpg
Machado in ‘sweet spot’ for top fantasy 3B options

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA: National Office
NCAA football oversight committee proposes stiff penalties for violations of transfer portal window
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Six straight birdies lift Austin Smotherman into early Cognizant Classic lead at PGA National
Syndication: The Enquirer
Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul struggles in first round of LPGA Singapore led by American Auston Kim

Top Clips

abreu_260226.jpg
Target Abreu late for fantasy RP amid Hader injury
nbc_pft_te_eli_260226v2.jpg
Raridon hopes ND keeps Freeman as long as possible
machado_260226.jpg
Machado in ‘sweet spot’ for top fantasy 3B options

NBA Minutes Report: Dejounte Murray returns, Deni Avdija remains sidelined

  
Published February 26, 2026 04:11 PM

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also extremely generous. Be sure to follow him to check out all of his baseball data as well.

NBA: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Maxime Raynaud begins his ascent
With the Kings headed to the draft lottery, playing time should not be an issue for Raynaud or fellow rookie Nique Clifford.

Atlanta Hawks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Nickeil Alexander-Walker32.23434.3
Dyson Daniels2929.829.5
Onyeka Okongwu28.127.929.1
CJ McCollum27.428.829.3
Jalen Johnson26.330.233.6
Jonathan Kuminga24.424.424.4
Zaccharie Risacher23.724.323
Corey Kispert19.119.522.6
Jock Landale18.519.320.4
Gabe Vincent16.416.417.3

The Hawks are dealing with a few injuries here, but likely nothing major. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is dealing with a foot sprain, and Jalen Johnson is battling a hip injury, but neither player is expected to miss much time. That likely means that Jonathan Kuminga will continue to come off the bench, but he looked good in his Hawks debut, which I covered in a video this week. Dyson Daniels’ offensive game has taken a step back lately, which is hurting his fantasy basketball ceiling, but his defense remains elite, which keeps him on the court and as a fringe top 100 player even when he’s not scoring.

Boston Celtics

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jaylen Brown34.93433.6
Derrick White34.134.235.4
Payton Pritchard33.333.332.7
Baylor Scheierman28.426.624.5
Sam Hauser27.326.327.5
Neemias Queta26.922.725.6
Nikola Vučević21.123.524.1
Ron Harper Jr.14.114.117.9

The Celtics look like they are getting closer to getting Jayson Tatum back, which would obviously be a huge addition for them. Lately, this has gone from a three-headed monster to one with four heads as Nikola Vučević has been a top 70 player in just 21-24 minutes because he continues to rebound the ball relatively well. His offensive game has really struggled since coming to Boston.

Brooklyn Nets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Michael Porter Jr.3531.431.5
Nic Claxton31.331.327.4
Noah Clowney30.127.526
Nolan Traore29.830.228.6
Egor Dëmin28.128.626.9
Day’Ron Sharpe20.122.120.7
Terance Mann20.121.521.5
Danny Wolf18.421.222
Drake Powell18.418.119.1

Kudos to the Nets for being one of the bottom-feeder teams that is not egregiously tanking. That being said, they don’t have plenty of talented players who need to be benched. Michael Porter Jr. has remained a rock-solid producer for them, and they’ve actually gotten some good production of late from Nolan Traore, who’s averaging 11 points, 5 assists, and 2.3 steals over his last four games. That defensive value is giving him some fantasy value, but this is really a deep roster of mediocre talent who are going to siphon minutes and usage from one another.

Charlotte Hornets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Moussa Diabaté30.630.628.7
Kon Knueppel29.329.832.2
LaMelo Ball25.928.329.3
Brandon Miller2528.930.9
Sion James23.421.320
Ryan Kalkbrenner22.624.320.5
Grant Williams22.426.622.3
Miles Bridges22.322.328.4
Josh Green2018.617.3

The Hornets are now back to full strength after Moussa Diabaté returned from his suspension to play 31 minutes. It seems like he’s going to continue to be the primary center in Charlotte, and that has made him really valuable. We also saw Coby White make his Hornets debut, but he played just 16 minutes off the bench. Given that he is still dealing with a calf issue, it’s unclear how much White will play as a primary backup to LaMelo Ball. This remains a team that really leans on its key four starters for production.

Chicago Bulls

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Isaac Okoro31.330.931.3
Matas Buzelis29.729.829.5
Guerschon Yabusele26.924.625.6
Josh Giddey25.324.324.3
Patrick Williams2326.124.8
Tre Jones22.922.622.6
Jalen Smith21.522.422.3
Nick Richards21.319.420.3
Collin Sexton18.720.523.3
Rob Dillingham18.719.220

Chicago is only four games out of the play-in tournament, but it seems like a long shot that they get there. Two of the players the Bulls added at the trade deadline - Anfernee Simons and Jaden Ivey - are both dealing with rather significant injuries and could be out for weeks, potentially the remainder of the season if the Bulls fully drop out of the playoffs. Jalen Smith is also dealing with a calf injury, and Zach Collins is out for the rest of the season, so we should get lots of minutes for Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele until Smith is back. On the plus side, Matas Buzelis has turned things around again, and Josh Giddey has been back on the court for the last four games. That might be it.

Cleveland Cavaliers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Donovan Mitchell33.330.431.1
James Harden3332.132.2
Jarrett Allen29.929.129.2
Sam Merrill27.725.925.4
Dennis Schröder26.123.721.9
Jaylon Tyson25.923.425.1
Evan Mobley24.822.722.7
Keon Ellis22.722.321.6
Dean Wade21.321.321.8

Things were going swimmingly for the Cavs, but it was announced that James Harden fractured the thumb on his non-shooting hand in a win over the Knicks this week. It’s unclear how long that will keep him out, but it would obviously be a big blow for the Cavs. I don’t expect him to miss much time, but the newly acquired Dennis Schröder would pick up the minutes if Harden misses time. The Cavs are also not playing Evan Mobley in both games of a back-to-back yet, but that should change in the coming weeks.

Dallas Mavericks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
P.J. Washington34.432.630.8
Naji Marshall31.63231.9
Max Christie29.730.330.8
Khris Middleton24.22323
Marvin Bagley III23.322.823.1
Brandon Williams23.323.321.3
Klay Thompson23.223.223.1
Daniel Gafford20.721.423.7
Caleb Martin18.416.521.6
Tyus Jones16.216.616.6
Cooper Flagg35.735.7

The Mavericks are another team clearly playing for next season. Cooper Flagg has missed time with a foot injury, P.J. Washington has missed some time with an ankle injury, and Daniel Gafford continues to battle an ankle injury. There just isn’t a lot to get excited about here for this season. Naji Marshall continues to produce, and Brandon Williams should be the primary point guard from here on out.

Denver Nuggets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Cameron Johnson33.132.731.4
Nikola Jokić32.733.634.1
Christian Braun29.832.632.8
Bruce Brown25.626.227
Julian Strawther24.624.824.9
Spencer Jones22.921.320.8
Jamal Murray22.226.932.1
Tim Hardaway Jr.21.622.626.5

The Nuggets can’t seem to stay healthy this season. Aaron Gordon remains out with a hamstring injury. Same for Peyton Watson. Jalen Pickett has a knee injury, and Jamal Murray has been battling an illness. Murray hasn’t really missed much time, and he and Nikola Jokić are continuing to dominate as we’ve come accustomed to. Nobody on the team has been sniffing much value so far as they continue to fill different roles based on who’s healthy.

Detroit Pistons

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Cade Cunningham34.434.433.2
Jalen Duren29.829.825.3
Tobias Harris2829.329
Duncan Robinson2725.224.8
Ausar Thompson26.126.726.4
Ronald Holland II19.917.919.1
Caris LeVert18.718.719
Daniss Jenkins18.618.218.1
Paul Reed18.523.520.5

Isaiah Stewart has just finished serving his suspension, so this Pistons team is now at full strength. We have seen Ronald Holland II take on a bigger role at the expense of Ausar Thompson because Holland is a high-energy player with a strong defensive approach, like Thompson, but has more offensive value, as I discussed in a recent video. They both don’t shoot well, so neither has huge upside and could lose minutes to guys like Duncan Robinson if the Pistons are trailing.

Golden State Warriors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Brandin Podziemski3332.529.3
Moses Moody32.330.929.8
Draymond Green31.626.627.4
Gui Santos30.930.929.8
Al Horford26.926.925.3
De’Anthony Melton26.625.925.2
Will Richard25.525.320.2
Pat Spencer24.726.325.8
Quinten Post21.719.613.8
Kristaps Porziņģis17.217.2
Stephen Curry25.4

Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porziņģis are both out with sciatica and an illness, respectively, but the Warriors are pretty healthy otherwise. Brandin Podziemski has picked up the slack with Curry out, but is also contributing plenty of rebounds and assists to be a real asset across the board. Gui Santos has also produced in his 31+ minutes per game and has been a top-50 player over the last two weeks.

Houston Rockets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Amen Thompson35.23735.7
Jabari Smith Jr.33.733.635.1
Kevin Durant33.434.534.9
Alperen Sengun333232.6
Tari Eason2930.931.1
Reed Sheppard25.825.225.4
Dorian Finney-Smith20.721.519.1
Josh Okogie18.415.515.4

The Rockets are battling for the third seed in the West, and they’re doing so with a pretty tight rotation of essentially six players with Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie mixed in. Amen Thompson missed one game this week, but he’s already back, so this team is operating at full strength with its usual complement of minutes and usage. Jabari Smith Jr. has really taken a step forward this season, as I covered in a video this week.

Indiana Pacers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Taelon Peter37.129.629.7
Kam Jones32.828.726.5
Jarace Walker32.431.830.2
Pascal Siakam292931.2
Andrew Nembhard28.526.230
Kobe Brown27.828.927.3
Ben Sheppard25.124.321.7
Quenton Jackson24.723.323.1
Micah Potter23.925.123.1
Jay Huff22.223.623.1

I know Pacers fans get upset that their team is being singled out by the NBA for tanking, but, I mean, this team is egregiously tanking. Ivica Zubac will be out for “a while” even though he was playing for the Clippers before the trade deadline, and that means Micah Potter, Jay Huff, and Jarace Walker will continue to see minutes as primary big men alongside Pascal Siakam. Walker has been a top 80 player over the last three weeks, so he could be rostered in more formats, but this is really a situation to avoid, apart from Siakam and Andrew Nembhard, when he plays.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Injury Report: Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards headline the list of sidelined stars
The Pacers, Lakers and Thunder are among the teams with lengthy injury reports at the halfway point of Week 2.

Los Angeles Clippers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Derrick Jones Jr.34.932.329.9
Kris Dunn32.732.530.2
Kawhi Leonard32.232.131.7
Bennedict Mathurin31.930.530.5
Brook Lopez29.130.728
Kobe Sanders26.417.322.4
John Collins23.928.629.5
Jordan Miller20.519.122.3

The Clippers are technically in the final spot of the play-in tournament, but they are also staring down a potential suspension for Kawhi Leonard and injuries to John Collins and Darius Garland, who came over in the James Harden trade. Bennedict Mathurin has produced in his minutes, as I mentioned in a video I recorded this week, but there’s not much going on aside from him and Kawhi.

Los Angeles Lakers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Luka Dončić36.136.131.7
Austin Reaves33.332.128.4
LeBron James33.233.734.2
Deandre Ayton28.228.227.6
Marcus Smart25.125.326.9
Rui Hachimura24.62728.6
Luke Kennard18.22021.4
Jake LaRavia1819.621.8

As has been the case all season, the Lakers are essentially a three-man team when they’re all healthy. This team is healthy now, so you know the three players that can be relied on.

Memphis Grizzlies

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jaylen Wells26.526.126.2
Javon Small26.126.924.8
Taylor Hendricks25.824.423.6
GG Jackson25.726.626.2
Rayan Rupert25.125.125.1
Olivier-Maxence Prosper23.824.824.2
Ty Jerome23.222.421.2
Walter Clayton Jr.22.722.723.6
Jahmai Mashack22.124.424.1
Cam Spencer21.321.323.2
Scotty Pippen Jr.2120.220.5

Memphis is in rebuild mode, so you’re going to see a deep rotation of young players to end the season. Unfortunately, both Cedric Coward and Santi Aldama are battling knee injuries, which have kept them off the court, and it doesn’t seem likely that Ja Morant (elbow) returns this season. That has meant big minutes and usage for Ty Jerome, who is getting some rest days mixed in after coming back from offseason surgery. It has also meant that GG Jackson is taking on a larger role, averaging 22 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks over the last two weeks.

Miami Heat

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Pelle Larsson34.334.329.5
Bam Adebayo28.431.931.1
Andrew Wiggins28.230.230
Davion Mitchell27.328.327.1
Norman Powell27.127.128.3
Tyler Herro24.124.124.1
Jaime Jaquez Jr.23.727.327
Kel’el Ware18.519.517.6
Kasparas Jakučionis16.621.421.8

Tyler Herro finally returned this week, which I covered in a video, which is good news for a Heat team that is only 1.5 games out of a full playoff spot. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has stepped up for them every time there is a player missing time, but this team is carried by Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, and Norman Powell. Having Herro back in the mix will help and will likely mean a slight dip in production for Davion Mitchell.

Milwaukee Bucks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Kevin Porter Jr.35.133.934.2
Ryan Rollins34.934.835
AJ Green30.331.832.4
Jericho Sims27.424.226.5
Kyle Kuzma23.124.625.8
Myles Turner22.622.625.5
Bobby Portis21.123.922.3
Cam Thomas1919.519.4
Ousmane Dieng16.821.819.6

The Bucks are hanging around a play-in spot they so desperately want to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy. He remains the only major injury on this team, and while his absence has led to more minutes for Jericho Sims, it’s really Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma picking up some extra usage. Just not enough to be producing incredibly relevant stats for fantasy leagues. Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins are driving this car until Giannis is back.

Minnesota Timberwolves

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Anthony Edwards36.736.236.9
Jaden McDaniels35.134.533.4
Rudy Gobert3432.131.1
Donte DiVincenzo30.229.127.8
Julius Randle30.232.434.3
Naz Reid26.724.725.9
Ayo Dosunmu26.427.527.1
Mike Conley15.415.415.9

Throughout the season, the Timberwolves have remained one of the healthiest teams in the entire league, and that remains the case now. It’s pretty astonishing, really.

New Orleans Pelicans

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Zion Williamson32.131.332
Herbert Jones31.531.531.3
Saddiq Bey31.231.232.6
DeAndre Jordan26.926.926.9
Bryce McGowens25.124.224.8
Jeremiah Fears2527.223.7
Dejounte Murray24.824.824.8
Jordan Poole24.124.124.1
Derik Queen22.124.225.9
Karlo Matković20.418.716

Dejounte Murray made his season debut on Tuesday, which I covered in a video this week. His move into the starting lineup pushed Derik Queen to the bench, which is a bit of a bummer. DeAndre Jordan continues to play big minutes and put up solid rebounding and block numbers, while Saddiq Bey has remained a fringe top 100 player all season long. Trey Murphy III remains out with a shoulder injury, but it will be interesting to see how the minutes are split once he is back.

New York Knicks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
OG Anunoby3634.935.8
Jalen Brunson3635.136
Karl-Anthony Towns31.830.430.1
Mikal Bridges31.129.532.3
Josh Hart28.728.628.6
Landry Shamet23.124.326.5
Jose Alvarado22.321.221.3
Mitchell Robinson18.417.718.6

The Knicks are healthy, other than Miles McBride being out for the rest of the regular season with a hernia. Jose Alvarado has essentially stepped into his exact role, and this remains a two-man offense with the other parts spiking big performances out of nowhere as this offense on the whole struggles to find its rhythm.

Oklahoma City Thunder

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Cason Wallace3331.430.5
Luguentz Dort32.731.129.5
Chet Holmgren32.329.528.9
Isaiah Hartenstein25.825.323.3
Isaiah Joe25.725.526.3
Aaron Wiggins24.524.324.4
Jaylin Williams22.720.522.1
Alex Caruso22.517.718.6
Brooks Barnhizer21.910.412.8
Jared McCain18.620.519

The Thunder are battling plenty of injuries right now, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams both remaining out. I covered those injuries and the rotation fallout in a video this week.

Orlando Magic

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Paolo Banchero40.538.636.3
Anthony Black37.233.532.6
Desmond Bane35.935.733.6
Wendell Carter Jr.34.531.827.6
Tristan da Silva332824.4
Jevon Carter22.622.819.1
Jett Howard18.817.311.5
Jonathan Isaac12.812.910.5

Both Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are on the sidelines again, which has kept Anthony Black on the court for 35+ minutes per game in his breakout season. Wendell Carter Jr. has also had some big games that have kept his minutes up, but this team lacks a ton of offensive production other than Black, Paolo Banchero, and Desmond Bane. It’s been a rough season for Orlando.

Philadelphia 76ers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Tyrese Maxey35.135.235.5
VJ Edgecombe3433.633.6
Kelly Oubre Jr.3231.734.2
Quentin Grimes26.627.226.9
Joel Embiid26.226.232.5
Dominick Barlow25.72625.6
Adem Bona18.819.717.4
Andre Drummond16.517.620.5

Joel Embiid finally returned to the court this week after missing five games with a knee injury. It was more of a load management or pain management situation, but it’s noteworthy with all of his previous injuries. Still, this team runs through Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe now. Kelly Oubre Jr. also continues to play big minutes with Paul George suspended.

Phoenix Suns

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Collin Gillespie35.131.531
Royce O’Neale30.628.429.6
Grayson Allen28.728.732.5
Jalen Green28.427.824.7
Ryan Dunn26.124.518.3
Jordan Goodwin24.926.625.9
Oso Ighodaro23.42121
Amir Coffey2319.518.2
Rasheer Fleming21.218.515.5
Mark Williams20.720.122.9

With both Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks on the sidelines, the Suns have had to rely heavily on their bench of late. I covered the fallout of those injuries in a video this week.

Portland Trail Blazers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Toumani Camara32.93231.8
Jerami Grant30.230.629.9
Jrue Holiday29.230.228.9
Donovan Clingan28.428.928.7
Scoot Henderson26.523.722.8
Kris Murray202020
Vít Krejčí16.61920.1
Sidy Cissoko15.919.423.1
Deni Avdija15.719.421.2

Both Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe were dealt tough injury blows, which has meant that the Blazers are needing to rely on Scoot Henderson and Jermai Grant more than they anticipated. I covered that fallout in a video this week, but Donovan Clingan has really produced in what has been a breakout season.

Sacramento Kings

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
DeMar DeRozan29.127.226.6
Nique Clifford29.131.132.1
Precious Achiuwa2826.720.8
Maxime Raynaud27.629.928.4
Russell Westbrook26.42424.3
Keegan Murray26.227.527.5
Daeqwon Plowden22.722.224.1
Malik Monk2221.620.6
Patrick Baldwin Jr.212121

The Kings are the worst team in basketball, and now they are incredibly banged up on top of that. There’s not really a lot to say here. When Demar DeRozan plays, he still has some value, and Maxime Reynaud has been a nice find for them in the second round, but there is little else to be excited about here. If they continue to rest Russell Westbrook, then we should see lots of minutes and potentially more usage for Nique Clifford down the stretch.

San Antonio Spurs

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Victor Wembanyama31.730.629.7
Julian Champagnie30.726.925.3
Devin Vassell30.728.628
De’Aaron Fox30.429.128.4
Stephon Castle27.42524.1
Dylan Harper23.525.124.7
Harrison Barnes1919.823.4
Keldon Johnson18.921.221.6

The Spurs are healthy and very good. I’m not sure many people expected them to be the number two seed in the Western Conference this early, but here we are. Dylan Harper has stepped into a bigger role off the bench, which is nice to see, but this team runs through Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle.

Toronto Raptors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Brandon Ingram34.534.333.9
Immanuel Quickley33.43332.4
Scottie Barnes31.631.733.2
RJ Barrett31.129.729.7
Jakob Poeltl2722.522.5
Ja’Kobe Walter24.122.722
Collin Murray-Boyles21.723.424.7
Jamal Shead21.521.721.3

Collin Murray-Boyles continues to battle a thumb injury, but the Raptors are pretty healthy otherwise and have begun to ramp up the minutes for Jakob Poeltl. It’s not leading to tons of production yet, but it’s nice to see. The production continues to come from the same four guys it has all season, but it’s been enough to have the Raptors as the five seed in the Eastern Conference.

Utah Jazz

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Lauri Markkanen32.225.827.6
Ace Bailey31.532.432.9
Isaiah Collier30.330.433.6
Brice Sensabaugh28.826.626.1
Kyle Filipowski27.122.622.7
John Konchar26.82322.2
Cody Williams25.624.126.1
Blake Hinson20.420.420.4
Kevin Love14.815.114.6

The Jazz were pretty feisty when they were healthy, so they just decided to shut down all their good players. It’s hard to really talk about who to rely on in Utah, but it seems like Kyle Filipowski is going to get plenty of minutes as their primary big man, and Isaiah Collier is going to handle the ball as much as possible with Keyonte George sidelined. Other than that, just watch Utah next season when they should be pretty good.

Washington Wizards

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Kadary Richmond31.322.322.3
Bub Carrington26.125.624.8
Anthony Gill2625.624.5
Alondes Williams24.325.225.2
Will Riley2420.925.5
Jamir Watkins22.423.927
Sharife Cooper22.122.822.9
Jaden Hardy21.718.118.1
Tristan Vukcevic21.119.918.5
Bilal Coulibaly2122.125.1
Tre Johnson20.619.819.8
Kyshawn George19.720.620.5

The Wizards are another team that’s not trying to win basketball games. It’s just a situation to avoid entirely.