NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgia at Texas
Madison Booker’s 18 points help power No. 4 Texas to a 79-50 win over No. 23 Georgia
Syndication: The Tennessean
Blakes scores 35 to lead No. 5 Vanderbilt past No. 24 Alabama 85-60
WNBA
WNBA union reportedly plans to survey players with agents seeking input in process

nbc_nba_nopvutah_saddiqhl_260226.jpg
Highlights: Bey silences Jazz with 42 points
nbc_nba_houvorl_kd40piece_260226.jpg
Highlights: Durant’s vintage 40-point game vs. ORL
nbc_cbb_big10teamsq_260226.jpg
Big Ten primed for huge NCAA Tournament

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_nba_nopvutah_saddiqhl_260226.jpg
Highlights: Bey silences Jazz with 42 points
nbc_nba_houvorl_kd40piece_260226.jpg
Highlights: Durant’s vintage 40-point game vs. ORL
nbc_cbb_big10teamsq_260226.jpg
Big Ten primed for huge NCAA Tournament

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Kon Knueppel set record for most 3-pointers by a rookie

  
Published February 27, 2026 01:39 AM

It just seems fitting that Kon Knueppel has this record.

With a third quarter 3-pointer, Knueppel moved past the Kings’ Keegan Murray and took over the record for the most 3-pointers by a rookie in NBA history.

Knueppel was already the fastest player to 200 3-pointers in his career and leads the NBA with 209 total 3s this season (Donovan Mitchell is second with 191).

Knueppel is in the mix for Rookie of the Year, averaging 19.3 points a game while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. His shooting was expected, but what has stood out has been his playmaking and offensive diversity, things he didn’t get to show off as much at Duke next to Cooper Flagg (the guy he is in the race with for ROY). Knueppel’s other advantage in the Rookie of the Year race: He’s playing in meaningful games for a Hornets team that appears headed to the play-in in the East.

Knueppel finished with 28 points in Charlotte’s win in Indiana on Thursday.

Mentions
SAC_Murray_Keegan.jpg Keegan Murray Knueppel, Kon copy.jpg Kon Knueppel Flagg, Cooper_medium copy.jpg Cooper Flagg