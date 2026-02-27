Watch Kon Knueppel set record for most 3-pointers by a rookie

It just seems fitting that Kon Knueppel has this record.

With a third quarter 3-pointer, Knueppel moved past the Kings’ Keegan Murray and took over the record for the most 3-pointers by a rookie in NBA history.

KON MAKES HISTORY ‼️



With this three, Kon Knueppel has set the new NBA rookie record for 3-pointers made in a season! pic.twitter.com/CoaK09QIQY — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2026

Knueppel was already the fastest player to 200 3-pointers in his career and leads the NBA with 209 total 3s this season (Donovan Mitchell is second with 191).

Knueppel is in the mix for Rookie of the Year, averaging 19.3 points a game while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. His shooting was expected, but what has stood out has been his playmaking and offensive diversity, things he didn’t get to show off as much at Duke next to Cooper Flagg (the guy he is in the race with for ROY). Knueppel’s other advantage in the Rookie of the Year race: He’s playing in meaningful games for a Hornets team that appears headed to the play-in in the East.

Knueppel finished with 28 points in Charlotte’s win in Indiana on Thursday.