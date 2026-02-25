 Skip navigation
Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel becomes fastest player to 200 3-pointers

  
Published February 25, 2026 12:04 PM

It took just 58 games.

That’s all sharpshooting Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel needed to get to 200 3-pointers made — he set a new NBA record for fastest to 200 3s, besting former record holder Duncan Robinson by 11 games.

Knueppel has made an NBA-leading 201 3-pointers this season and needs just six more to pass Sacramento’s Keegan Murray for the most threes made by a rookie.

Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points and 3.5 made 3-pointers a game while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. What really has him neck-and-neck with Dallas Cooper Flagg for Rookie of the Year is that Knueppel has shown off more playmaking and offensive diversity than was expected, as is the fact that he’s doing this for a hot Hornets team that appears headed to the play-in in the East.

