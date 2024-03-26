 Skip navigation
Top News

Corbin Burnes
Betting Baseball: American League Cy Young Award
GJmtb-qawAAG0qZ.jpeg
Florida State holds off Vanderbilt after wild finish at Valspar Collegiate
SX 2024 Rd 10 Indianapolis Eli Tomac in tight corner.JPG
2024 Supercross Round 12, St Louis by the numbers: Cooper Webb thickens the plot
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxbigmomentssea_240326.jpg
Best SX moments from Seattle Round 11
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterview_240326.jpg
What prompted the NBA to investigate Porter?
nbc_gt_announcezambri_240326.jpg
USGA announces inaugural U.S. National Junior Team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Josh Hart sticks up for Knicks after Suns’ Monty Williams postgame comments

  
Published March 26, 2024 04:43 PM
NBA: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks

Mar 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) high fives forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Pistons coach Monty Williams was frustrated. His team lost to the Knicks Monday night 124-99, and Donte DiVincenzo went off for a New York franchise record 11 3-pointers on his way to 40 points.

After the game, Williams was asked about DiVincenzo’s performance and the frustration broke through — he thought DiVincenzo was left in after the game was decided to chase a record. Here’s the quote from Christian Arnold of the New York Post:

“I don’t care about their team at all,” Williams said. “I couldn’t care less. Those guys, the way they got those threes. I don’t want to be a part of that story.”

“The way they got those 3s?” DiVincenzo shot 11-of-20 from beyond the arc on the night. He was left in after the game was all but decided, but the only rules he broke were unwritten. Josh Hart was told about Williams’ comments and stuck up for his guy, via Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.

Hart hits the bullseye. At the professional level, I have no sympathy for coaches or players whining about a player perceived to be hunting stats, or just gunning for personal or team records. This isn’t U8 soccer, there are no mercy rules, no unwritten rules about when to take your foot off the gas — ask the Celtics about doing that too early. Want to stop a guy from running up the score or his stats? Defend better.

Phoenix couldn’t, which is why they are eighth in the West, likely headed for the play-in (and trying not to fall behind the Lakers). The Suns have plenty of offensive firepower (even if they had an off shooting night against New York) but the defense has been inconsistent all season and that has not changed. That should be Williams’ biggest concern.

