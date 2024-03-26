Josh Hart sticks up for Knicks after Suns’ Monty Williams postgame comments

Pistons coach Monty Williams was frustrated. His team lost to the Knicks Monday night 124-99, and Donte DiVincenzo went off for a New York franchise record 11 3-pointers on his way to 40 points.

After the game, Williams was asked about DiVincenzo’s performance and the frustration broke through — he thought DiVincenzo was left in after the game was decided to chase a record. Here’s the quote from Christian Arnold of the New York Post:

“I don’t care about their team at all,” Williams said. “I couldn’t care less. Those guys, the way they got those threes. I don’t want to be a part of that story.”

“The way they got those 3s?” DiVincenzo shot 11-of-20 from beyond the arc on the night. He was left in after the game was all but decided, but the only rules he broke were unwritten. Josh Hart was told about Williams’ comments and stuck up for his guy, via Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.

Josh Hart on Monty Williams’ Donte DiVincenzo comments: “If he didn’t want to be part of the story, he should’ve told his guys to defend better. What else there to say? We’ve got a guy that’s hot. We’re going to try to find the guy that’s hot. That’s common sense in basketball.” pic.twitter.com/dFn8P5wbk4 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 26, 2024

Hart hits the bullseye. At the professional level, I have no sympathy for coaches or players whining about a player perceived to be hunting stats, or just gunning for personal or team records. This isn’t U8 soccer, there are no mercy rules, no unwritten rules about when to take your foot off the gas — ask the Celtics about doing that too early. Want to stop a guy from running up the score or his stats? Defend better.

Phoenix couldn’t, which is why they are eighth in the West, likely headed for the play-in (and trying not to fall behind the Lakers). The Suns have plenty of offensive firepower (even if they had an off shooting night against New York) but the defense has been inconsistent all season and that has not changed. That should be Williams’ biggest concern.