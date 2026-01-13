 Skip navigation
General Views of PalaItalia - Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena
NHL and NHLPA say they’re pleased after test events at new Olympic hockey arena in Milan
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Red Wings retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey and he says leaving Detroit was a huge mistake
MLB: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
Former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dave Giusti, who helped win the 1971 World Series, dies at 86

nbc_nba_siakimpostgameintv_260112.jpg
Siakam breaks down final possession vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_celticspacerspregame_260112.jpg
Breaking down Mazzulla’s ‘magic touch’ for Celtics
nbc_nba_allstarselections_260112.jpg
NBA All-Star debates: Ingram vs Powell, MPJ vs KAT

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert suspended one game after picking up sixth flagrant foul point

  
Published January 12, 2026 10:48 PM

It may be flying under the radar with casual fans, but Rudy Gobert is having another Defensive Player of the Year-level season, anchoring the Timberwolves’ top-10 defense.

However, the Timberwolves will have to get by without him on Tuesday night against the Bucks because Gobert will be serving a one-game suspension for racking up six flagrant foul points this season, the league announced Monday.

Gobert picked up a flagrant foul on Sunday when contesting a Victor Wembanyama and not giving him room to land — this was a clear flagrant, it’s not up for debate — and he picked up a technical on the play for bumping the referee.

This gave Gobert five flagrant fouls on the season, and because one of them was a flagrant two, he had six points and earned the suspension. He will have to serve a game suspension for every future flagrant foul this season as well (Gobert reached that limit in 40 games, there is half a season to go).

Mentions
Rudy Gobert.png Rudy Gobert SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama