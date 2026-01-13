Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert suspended one game after picking up sixth flagrant foul point

It may be flying under the radar with casual fans, but Rudy Gobert is having another Defensive Player of the Year-level season, anchoring the Timberwolves’ top-10 defense.

However, the Timberwolves will have to get by without him on Tuesday night against the Bucks because Gobert will be serving a one-game suspension for racking up six flagrant foul points this season, the league announced Monday.

Gobert picked up a flagrant foul on Sunday when contesting a Victor Wembanyama and not giving him room to land — this was a clear flagrant, it’s not up for debate — and he picked up a technical on the play for bumping the referee.

Rudy Gobert picks up a flagrant foul penalty one for not giving Wemby a landing space here.



It's his fifth flagrant this season, so he will be suspended for Tuesday's game in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Wemby drills four free throws to put the Spurs back up 10.



Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/R7DpPqUMJI — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) January 12, 2026

This gave Gobert five flagrant fouls on the season, and because one of them was a flagrant two, he had six points and earned the suspension. He will have to serve a game suspension for every future flagrant foul this season as well (Gobert reached that limit in 40 games, there is half a season to go).

