NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26: Ja Morant latest, Anthony Davis likely stays in Dallas, Celtics looking for big

With the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline coming fast, so do the NBA trade rumors. Here are some of the latest.

Ja Morant

Check out our much longer post from yesterday detailing things on Ja Morant, including potential landing spots (spoiler alert: there aren’t many), but here are two quick updates.

• The Grizzlies are looking to get a first-round pick back for Morant in any trade, reports Marc Stein at The Stein Line. That may not be available — Trae Young was just traded in a salary dump that saw no picks on the move. While Memphis is expected to get a slightly larger return for Morant than Atlanta got for Young, a first may be too much to ask.

• To that end, on Monday’s Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, who has been following this trade talk closely, said “the feedback we got on Ja wasn’t any more favorable than the feedback that we got on Trae.”

Anthony Davis

This was pretty obvious as the news broke, but league sources confirmed to NBC Sports that Anthony Davis’ hand injury has ended any chance he will be traded before the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline.

He may not have been traded even if healthy, there was a limited market for the 10-time All-Star (due to concerns about availability and his salary of $54.1 million this season, $58.5 million next season, and he has a $62.8 million player option in 2027-28, plus he wants an extension).

Consider the Anthony Davis trade talks tabled until the offseason.

Hawks interested in Gafford

Atlanta had been chasing Anthony Davis harder than anyone else, but with Davis’ injury putting that pursuit to bed, the Hawks are now interested in another Dallas big man: Daniel Gafford.

Gafford is not the talent Davis is, but he is rock solid in the paint and the price to get him is considerably less than AD, meaning the Hawks don’t have to put Zaccharie Risacher in any deal, notes Marc Stein at The Stein Line.

Both the Boston Celtics (looking to solidify their front line) and the Indiana Pacers (looking ahead to next season) are also showing interest in Gafford, Stein adds. Speaking of Boston…

Celtics searching for big

One of the key reasons this was expected to be a gap year for the Celtics was at the five: Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis were traded away, and Neemias Queta was being thrown into the fire. Turns out, Queta was ready for the heat, averaging 10 points per game on 65.1% shooting, grabbing 8.1 rebounds a game and being a plus defender.

With Boston now sitting as the No. 2 seed in the East and the return of Jayson Tatum on the horizon, this is no gap year in Boston — they could be a legitimate threat to come out of the East — and with that they are looking to add a big man, reports our own Chris Mannix.

Mannix: Celtics may be shopping for big man Chris Mannix explores the Boston Celtics potentially shifting to buyers before this year's trade deadline and what big men they may be targeting in case Jayson Tatum returns from his Achilles injury.

Michael Porter Jr.

We noted it in the last of these roundups, but it bears repeating: Brooklyn’s Michael Porter Jr. is the player most likely to be traded before the deadline.

One league source told John Hollinger of The Athletic that it’s a “lock” the Nets will trade Porter.

Give an all-he-can-eat buffet of shots in Brooklyn (something he never had in Denver), Porter is averaging a career-high 25.9 points per game. He can help a playoff team looking for scoring and floor-spacing shooting. The question now is, can Brooklyn start a bidding war to up its return in this trade?

Domantas Sabonis

Sabonis has been linked to Toronto, but the Kings “are not interested in taking back the contracts of either Immanuel Quickley or Jakob Poeltl,” reports Jake Fischer at The Stein Line. In that case, it’s tough to put together a deal that works.

Knicks shopping Yabusele, Dadiet

We all heard James Dolan loud and clear: These Knicks think they have all the talent they need to make the Finals and win it this season. Which is why any trade they make at the deadline will be more around the edges of the team, not to its core.

With that, the Knicks are checking the market for backup big Guerschon Yabusele and guard Pacôme Dadiet, reports Marc Stein at The Stein Line. How much of a market there is for either of them remains to be seen, but don’t be shocked if the Knicks make some moves on the fringes.

