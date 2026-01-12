 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NASCAR resurrects ‘The Chase’ as the 10-race championship format returns for 2026 season
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgia at South Carolina
South Carolina climbs to No. 2 in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll; UConn unanimous No. 1

Top Clips

oly_frwar_lakeplacid_kuhnwin_260112.jpg
Kuhn wins first career World Cup in Lake Placid
nbc_wnba_seg1_260112.jpg
Breeze BC, Bueckers playing ‘fearless’ basketball
nbc_roto_kittlev2_260112.jpg
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NASCAR resurrects ‘The Chase’ as the 10-race championship format returns for 2026 season
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgia at South Carolina
South Carolina climbs to No. 2 in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll; UConn unanimous No. 1

Top Clips

oly_frwar_lakeplacid_kuhnwin_260112.jpg
Kuhn wins first career World Cup in Lake Placid
nbc_wnba_seg1_260112.jpg
Breeze BC, Bueckers playing ‘fearless’ basketball
nbc_roto_kittlev2_260112.jpg
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Jaylen Brown gets what he asked for, fined $35,000 for rant about officials

  
Published January 12, 2026 05:59 PM

“I’ll take the f****** fine. Curtis (Blair), those dudes was terrible tonight. I don’t care. They can fine me whatever they want.”

Ask and ye shall receive. The NBA fined Jaylen Brown $35,000 on Monday for “public criticism of the officiating,” the league announced.

Brown said he was “irate” after the Celtics lost to the Spurs on Saturday in a game where Brown scored 27 points, took 28 shots, and didn’t get to the free throw line once. For the game, Boston shot four free throws to San Antonio’s 20. After the game, Brown ranted about the officials and put up an NSFW social media post along the same lines.

“I hope somebody can pull up the clips,” Brown said, via the Associated Press. “It’s the same s*** every time we play a good team. It’s like they refuse to make the calls and they call touch calls on the other end. That’s just extremely frustrating...

“Somebody please pull it up. Every time we play a good team, the inconsistency is crazy. ... I’m irate at how they officiated the game today.”

While this is not the first time Brown has criticized the officiating of Celtics games this season, it is his first fine.

Mentions
BOS_Brown_Jaylen copy.jpg Jaylen Brown