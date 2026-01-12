Jaylen Brown gets what he asked for, fined $35,000 for rant about officials

“I’ll take the f****** fine. Curtis (Blair), those dudes was terrible tonight. I don’t care. They can fine me whatever they want.”

Ask and ye shall receive. The NBA fined Jaylen Brown $35,000 on Monday for “public criticism of the officiating,” the league announced.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/kDUKMWWeRG — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 12, 2026

Brown said he was “irate” after the Celtics lost to the Spurs on Saturday in a game where Brown scored 27 points, took 28 shots, and didn’t get to the free throw line once. For the game, Boston shot four free throws to San Antonio’s 20. After the game, Brown ranted about the officials and put up an NSFW social media post along the same lines.

“I hope somebody can pull up the clips,” Brown said, via the Associated Press. “It’s the same s*** every time we play a good team. It’s like they refuse to make the calls and they call touch calls on the other end. That’s just extremely frustrating...

“Somebody please pull it up. Every time we play a good team, the inconsistency is crazy. ... I’m irate at how they officiated the game today.”

While this is not the first time Brown has criticized the officiating of Celtics games this season, it is his first fine.