Leader Niemann penalized prior to final round of LIV Mayakoba
Leader Niemann penalized prior to final round of LIV Mayakoba
Play delayed Sunday at Pebble Beach Pro-Am because of weather
Play delayed Sunday at Pebble Beach Pro-Am because of weather
SKI-FRA-ALPINE-WORLD-MEN-SLALOM
Daniel Yule goes from 30th to 1st in Alpine skiing World Cup slalom

Silva's header gives Chelsea hope late v. Wolves
Silva’s header gives Chelsea hope late v. Wolves
Cunha's hat-trick gives Wolves 4-1 lead v. Chelsea
Cunha’s hat-trick gives Wolves 4-1 lead v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_manugoal3_240204.jpg
Garnacho makes it 3-0 for Man United v. West Ham

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Just hired Doc Rivers is Eastern Conference All-Star Game coach

  
Published February 4, 2024 10:37 AM
Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 3: Head Coach Doc Rivers of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 3, 2024 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Despite a record of 1-2 since taking the job mid-season, the Bucks 25-point comeback win over the Mavericks Saturday, combined with the Lakers beating the Knicks, means Doc Rivers will coach the Eastern Conference in the All-Star Game.

Rivers understands how this looks and said the money he gets for doing it, plus the All-Star Game ring, will be given to fired Bucks coach Adrian Griffin, who coached this team to the second-best record in the East.

“It’s ridiculously bad. It really is,” Rivers said, via the Associated Press. “Well, Adrian’s going to get some money, that’s for sure. And a ring. It’s one of these quirky things. I think there should be a rule somehow that someone else does it, other than me. Maybe I’ll send my staff, and I’ll go on vacation.”

The All-Star Game coaching job is given to the coach of the team with the best record in the conference as of this Sunday (the West is still up in the air). However, a coach cannot go two years in a row. Boston has the best record in the East, but Joe Mazzulla coached the game last year, so it falls to second place and that is the Milwaukee Bucks, where Rivers has just taken over the job.

This situation has happened once before, when David Blatt was fired from the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 21, 2016, and Tyronn Lue took his place. Lue coached that All-Star Game and eventually led those Cavaliers to a 3-1 comeback in the NBA Finals and a ring.

This is the fourth time Rivers will have coached the All-Star Game.

The All-Star Game takes place Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Doc Rivers will be there and not golfing in a warm-weather city somewhere. The starters and reserves for that game have been announced and include two Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

