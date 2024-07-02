 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Open - Final Qualifying - Dundonald Links
Walk-off eagle sends Spaniard to The Open; Justin Rose among other final qualifiers
Stroud-2023-Web-DynamicLead-Mobile-1114x891.png

NFL 2024 Bets: AFC South Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
Tennis: Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic wins his first match at Wimbledon with a sleeve on his surgically repaired knee

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfs_nacuakupp_240702.jpg
Kupp, Nacua give Rams a 1A, 1B situation
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240702.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Open - Final Qualifying - Dundonald Links
Walk-off eagle sends Spaniard to The Open; Justin Rose among other final qualifiers
Stroud-2023-Web-DynamicLead-Mobile-1114x891.png

NFL 2024 Bets: AFC South Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
Tennis: Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic wins his first match at Wimbledon with a sleeve on his surgically repaired knee

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfs_nacuakupp_240702.jpg
Kupp, Nacua give Rams a 1A, 1B situation
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240702.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kemba Walker announces his retirement from basketball

  
Published July 2, 2024 04:07 PM
Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker

Getty Images

“It was a hell of a run. It was a run that I still can’t fathom today and can’t believe the things that I’ve done in my basketball career.”

That’s Kemba Walker on “7PM in Brooklyn,” the Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero podcast, talking about his announcement that he is retiring from basketball.

Kemba came onto basketball fans radar as the first and foundational piece of the modern UConn college dynasty, when the New York native was knocking down clutch game-winners in Madison Square Garden (and eventually beating Brad Stevens’ Butler team in the championship game).

From there, he went on to play a dozen years in the NBA, where he had a reputation as one of the most entertaining players in the league, a bucket-getter who averaged 19.3 points and 5.3 assists a game for his career.

He played the first eight of those seasons in Charlotte, where he became a legend in a city he once told NBC Sports he grew to love, lifting up a franchise that often didn’t have near enough around him (they only made the playoffs twice in those years). Walker went on to play for the Celtics, Knicks and Mavericks in his career. Last season he played overseas in Monaco. Everywhere he went, Walker was one of the most well-liked and respected teammates, always a favorite among his peers.

Walker went on to make All-NBA in 2019 and twice win the NBA’s Sportsmanship award twice, as well as being a four-time All-Star.

Mentions
Kemba Walker.jpg Kemba Walker