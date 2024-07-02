Kemba Walker announces his retirement from basketball

“It was a hell of a run. It was a run that I still can’t fathom today and can’t believe the things that I’ve done in my basketball career.”

That’s Kemba Walker on “7PM in Brooklyn,” the Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero podcast, talking about his announcement that he is retiring from basketball.

Kemba came onto basketball fans radar as the first and foundational piece of the modern UConn college dynasty, when the New York native was knocking down clutch game-winners in Madison Square Garden (and eventually beating Brad Stevens’ Butler team in the championship game).

"CARDIAC KEMBA!"



OTD in 2011, Kemba Walker hit a legendary step back game winner for UConn.pic.twitter.com/tySdsCGF3R — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 10, 2022

From there, he went on to play a dozen years in the NBA, where he had a reputation as one of the most entertaining players in the league, a bucket-getter who averaged 19.3 points and 5.3 assists a game for his career.

He played the first eight of those seasons in Charlotte, where he became a legend in a city he once told NBC Sports he grew to love, lifting up a franchise that often didn’t have near enough around him (they only made the playoffs twice in those years). Walker went on to play for the Celtics, Knicks and Mavericks in his career. Last season he played overseas in Monaco. Everywhere he went, Walker was one of the most well-liked and respected teammates, always a favorite among his peers.

Walker went on to make All-NBA in 2019 and twice win the NBA’s Sportsmanship award twice, as well as being a four-time All-Star.