Knicks’ Landry Shammet to miss at least a month with sprained shoulder

  
Published November 26, 2025 04:01 PM

Landry Shamet has been one of the success stories for the Knicks this season, returning to the team on a veteran minimum contract and carving out a key rotation role, averaging 9.3 points a game and shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

Now he will be out at least a month with a right shoulder sprain, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and since confirmed by other reporters. Shamet will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

While a month is a long time, this qualifies as good news. Shamet separated that shoulder a year ago and if he separated it again it likely would have meant surgery that might have cost him the rest of the season. While the Knicks have yet to confirm the injury (in classic Knicks fashion), the return timeline suggests a sublexation — a temporary, partial dislocation where the shoulder head partially slides out of the socket and is quickly put back in — rather than another full dislocation. The hope is that rebab, which has already begun, is all Shamet will need.

The injury occurred Saturday in Orlando, when Shamet was pressuring Jalen Suggs as he brought the ball up the court and ran full speed into a screen by Wendel Carter Jr. at midcourt. Shamet went to the ground, got up grabbing his shoulder and ran straight to the Knicks locker room, not to return in that game.

Shamet, 28, returned to the Knicks this season on a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract and will be a free agent next summer.

With Shamet out, expect to see a lot more Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek.

