Knicks, Miles McBride agree to three-year, $13 million extension

The Knicks trade sending RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto for OG Anunoby opened a path to minutes for inconsistently used guard Miles McBride. In a sign he’s going to get his chance, the Knicks locked McBride up.

McBride and the Knicks agreed to a three-year, $13 million contract extension that kicks in next season, a story broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and that the team soon after made official.

Knicks sign Miles McBride to an extension. pic.twitter.com/5MwrnJnOM3 — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 31, 2023

All three years of the contract are fully guaranteed.

McBride is a third-year point guard out of West Virginia who was taken with the No. 36 pick, early in the second round, in hopes he could develop into a defense-first rotation player (his 6'8" wingspan helps on that end). New York likes his defense, but it’s been hard to keep him on the court as he has struggled on offense at the NBA level, shooting 35.2% overall and 29.4% from 3. That has looked better this season — 51.7% shooting and 42.1% from 3 — but in just 100 total minutes played of garbage time across 19 games.

McBride will get the chance to show his improvement in shooting this season is real, as an opportunity for minutes has opened up. Among many things at Madison Square Garden, this is something to watch.