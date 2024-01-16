Knicks owner James Dolan named in lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, trafficking

LOS ANGELES — New York Knicks owner James Dolan has been named in a lawsuit in California for allegedly sexually assaulting and trafficking a masseuse, a suit that lists Dolan alongside former film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The lawsuit stems from 2013 when the plaintiff, Kellye Croft, alleges she was flown from New York to Los Angeles by Dolan, where she expected to return to a previous role as the masseuse for Eagles lead singer Glenn Frey. However, she alleges in the suit that “Dolan quickly manipulated the vulnerable and isolated woman — who was 30 years younger than him — into a sexual relationship.” She also alleges that the relationship with Dolan was abusive and he introduced her to Weinstein, who sexually assaulted her after she refused to do a nude massage of him.

Croft released a statement that said in part: “I have suffered so profoundly because of what James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein did to me years ago, and it was not an easy decision to come forward and seek justice. But for me, to truly address my trauma, I need to seek accountability. James Dolan manipulated me, brought me to California to abuse me, and then set me up for a vicious attack by Weinstein. My hope is that my lawsuit will force Dolan to acknowledge what he did to me and to take responsibility for the harm he has caused.”

Dolan, through his attorney E. Danya Perry, denied any wrongdoing in a statement released to amNewYork.

“There is absolutely no merit to any of the allegations against Mr. Dolan. Kellye Croft and James Dolan had a friendship. The references to Harvey Weinstein are simply meant to inflame and appear to be plagiarized from prior cases against Mr. Weinstein. These claims reflect an act of retaliation by an attorney who has brought multiple cases against Mr. Dolan and has not won and cannot win, a judgment against him. Mr. Dolan always believed Ms. Croft to be a good person and is surprised she would agree to these claims. Bottom line, this is not a he said/she said matter and there is compelling evidence to back up our position. We look forward to proving that in court.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver — in Los Angeles for the official announcement that the city and the Clippers’ new Intuit Dome would host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game — was asked about the allegations.

“I saw the article and don’t know anything else about it other than I read the article so we’ll stand by and wait to find out more information,” Silver said.

Weinstein, serving time in prison in New York for sexual assault with more time awaiting him through the California courts, also has denied the allegations through his attorney.

Dolan has multiple times in the past denied any knowledge of his former friend Weinstein’s actions. Dolan has close ties to the Eagles and Dolan’s band, JD & The Straight Shot, opened for the band at points on its 2013 tour.

