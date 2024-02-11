Kyle Lowry announces he will sign with 76ers after buyout from Hornets

Villanova grad Kyle Lowry is headed back to Philadephia.

As has been expected, Lowry is negotiating a buyout from the Charlotte Hornets, and once he clears waivers, he will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. While ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was on the story, Lowry and his agents made it official.

Lowry averaged 8.2 points and four assists a game this season for Miami (and he’s still a master at drawing charges), but he had fallen out of Erik Spoelstra’s rotation. Lowry was traded to the Hornets as part of the Terry Rozier deal and it was expected he would be bought out and sign in Philly.

With the Sixers, he becomes a veteran backup for Tyrese Maxey along with Cameron Payne (it will be interesting to see how Nick Nurse divides up those minutes). Lowry brings a championship pedigree to a team trying to reach that level, and he is a high-IQ player who is good in the locker room. That said, at age 37, he fell out of the Heat rotation for a reason, and if Nurse has to lean too heavily into Lowry, that’s not a good sign.