Kyrie Irving says he’s interested in representing Australia in 2028 Olympics

  
Published February 17, 2025 12:05 PM

SAN FRANCISCO — Kyrie Irving won a gold medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics as a member of USA Basketball, and he wanted a repeat performance in Paris last summer. That didn’t happen, despite Irving telling USA Basketball decision-maker Grant Hill that he was interested. Hill built the team in a different way.

That has Irving starting the process of determining whether he can play for Australia in the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

“Man, we’re in the process of that right now, just trying to figure out the best route for me to be eligible,” Irving said during All-Star Weekend. “There’s a lot of paperwork involved. Obviously, USA still has a decision to make, but for me, I’m just trying to do what’s best. Honestly, if I can be an Aussie at one point in my career and play for the Australian team, that would be great.”

Irving has mentioned this idea before, speaking to Sam Amick of The Athletic. At the time of the Los Angeles Olympics, Irving will be 36 years old and is not likely to make the USA roster at that age, so he’s considering his options.

Because Irving has played for the USA’s senior men’s national team, he would need to be released by USA Basketball to play for Australia and require clearance from FIBA as well. That is a long process.

Australia will potentially have a competitive and interesting roster for the 2028 Olympics, led by Dyson Daniels, Josh Green, Josh Giddey, and Ben Simmons. Add Irving’s veteran playmaking to that group, and it’s a tough out.

