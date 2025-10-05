Kyrie Irving: ‘There’s no timetable for when I’m coming back’

At media day, coach Jason Kidd attempted to tamp down expectations of a quick return from ACL surgery by Kyrie Irving saying, “He is doing quite well, as we can see, but he’s not ahead of schedule.”

In a Twitch stream (which you can see here on YouTube) Irving took that a step further (hat tip Hoopshype):

“There’s no timetable for when I’m coming back, so please don’t ask me when I’m coming back. Please don’t badger me with all the questions like, ‘Hey, if you’re healthy by November, what do you think about it?’ Please don’t badger me with any questions, guys. I’m going to be ready when I’m ready. I’m taking the necessary steps to put my best foot forward—and I’m enjoying it ...

“I appreciate you guys being there to support me during my, uh, kind of down times—when I was dealing with my ACL and dealing with not necessarily knowing, okay, whether or not I’m going to be back to where I was at. And of course, there was doubt. Naturally, I have doubt like everyone else. But I was fueled by the next generation even more—because I know when I’m able to show the resilience, the authenticity, the ugly times that go on with rehab or coming back from injury—I feel like that will, in turn, spark the next brain or inspire the next person. Or inspire some of my ACL twins out there—you know, that tore their ACL and dealt with all of the rigors of rehab. So shout out to all you guys.”

Irving tore his ACL last March. Individual recovery times vary, but using the average recovery timeline for an NBA player, he would return in December or January. What Irving understands at age 33 is not to rush back to play in a couple more regular-season games and risk re-injury.

Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game while shooting 40.1% on 3-pointers last season before his injury. The hope in Dallas is that Irving returns with plenty of time to shake off any rust and get his legs under him, and then, paired with Anthony Davis and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks become a team that can make postseason noise in a deep Western Conference.

That’s going to happen on Irving’s timeline.