 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis RJ Hampshire closeup.JPG
RJ Hampshire: Saturday MXoN success opens the way for a spectacular Sunday
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_251005.jpg
Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead
nbc_pl_evecppostgamev2_251005.jpg
Warnock: ‘Palace missed big, big opportunities’
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_251005.jpg
Grealish nets 93rd-minute winner against Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis RJ Hampshire closeup.JPG
RJ Hampshire: Saturday MXoN success opens the way for a spectacular Sunday
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_251005.jpg
Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead
nbc_pl_evecppostgamev2_251005.jpg
Warnock: ‘Palace missed big, big opportunities’
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_251005.jpg
Grealish nets 93rd-minute winner against Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Kyrie Irving: ‘There’s no timetable for when I’m coming back’

  
Published October 5, 2025 11:33 AM

At media day, coach Jason Kidd attempted to tamp down expectations of a quick return from ACL surgery by Kyrie Irving saying, “He is doing quite well, as we can see, but he’s not ahead of schedule.”

In a Twitch stream (which you can see here on YouTube) Irving took that a step further (hat tip Hoopshype):

“There’s no timetable for when I’m coming back, so please don’t ask me when I’m coming back. Please don’t badger me with all the questions like, ‘Hey, if you’re healthy by November, what do you think about it?’ Please don’t badger me with any questions, guys. I’m going to be ready when I’m ready. I’m taking the necessary steps to put my best foot forward—and I’m enjoying it ...

“I appreciate you guys being there to support me during my, uh, kind of down times—when I was dealing with my ACL and dealing with not necessarily knowing, okay, whether or not I’m going to be back to where I was at. And of course, there was doubt. Naturally, I have doubt like everyone else. But I was fueled by the next generation even more—because I know when I’m able to show the resilience, the authenticity, the ugly times that go on with rehab or coming back from injury—I feel like that will, in turn, spark the next brain or inspire the next person. Or inspire some of my ACL twins out there—you know, that tore their ACL and dealt with all of the rigors of rehab. So shout out to all you guys.”

Irving tore his ACL last March. Individual recovery times vary, but using the average recovery timeline for an NBA player, he would return in December or January. What Irving understands at age 33 is not to rush back to play in a couple more regular-season games and risk re-injury.

Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game while shooting 40.1% on 3-pointers last season before his injury. The hope in Dallas is that Irving returns with plenty of time to shake off any rust and get his legs under him, and then, paired with Anthony Davis and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks become a team that can make postseason noise in a deep Western Conference.

That’s going to happen on Irving’s timeline.

Mentions
DAL_Irving_Kyrie.jpg Kyrie Irving