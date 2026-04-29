Lakers vs. Rockets – Game 5 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 29

LeBron James and the Lakers take the court tonight at home looking to eliminate the Houston Rockets who will be without Kevin Durant…again.

There is a Game 5 because the Rockets controlled Game 4 start to finish ultimately winning 115-96. Amen Thompson led the way with 23 points and Tari Eason chipped in 20. As a team Houston shot 40% from deep (12-30) and while the Lakers shot 50% (37-74) from the field for the game they were just 5-22 (23%) from downtown. LeBron James was not his usual self, scoring just 10 points and turning the ball over eight times for the Lakers.

Los Angeles may get Austin Reaves back tonight but despite he and Luka Doncic not dressing through the series first four games, the Lakers have controlled most of the series behind LeBron’s playmaking and a defense that has consistently disrupted Houston’s perimeter rhythm. Even at 41 years old, James is averaging 21.5 points per game in the series. He has been the stabilizing force for L.A., highlighted by his late‑game heroics in Game 3. With the exception of Game 4, the Lakers’ supporting cast—particularly Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, and Deandre Ayton—has stepped up in key moments, giving L.A. enough balance to withstand the absence of two of their top three players.

Houston, meanwhile, enters the night with its season on the line and a roster that has struggled to find consistency. Kevin Durant’s knee and ankle issues have limited the Rockets’ offense, and the team’s inability to generate efficient scoring against the Lakers’ defense has been a defining storyline. Turnovers and cold perimeter shooting have repeatedly stalled Houston’s momentum, though their Game 4 performance—where they finally outshot the Lakers from deep—offers a glimmer of hope. To force a Game 6, the Rockets will need a repeat of Game 4 in which they controlled tempo, shot well from deep, and limited the Lakers from beyond the arc.

The biggest question heading into tonight is whether the Lakers can reassert control after their Game 4 stumble. LeBron’s scoring prop sits at 23.5 points, the lowest it has been in weeks, and analysts expect him to bounce back with a more aggressive approach after a two‑day rest. Houston avoided the sweep once, but history—and the matchup trends—favor Los Angeles. If the Lakers maintain their defensive discipline and get even modest offensive contributions from their role players, they’re well positioned to advance. But if the Rockets can speed up the pace, hit threes, and pressure L.A.’s thin rotation, this series could tighten unexpectedly.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Lakers vs. Rockets

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 10PM EST

10PM EST Site: crypto.com Arena

crypto.com Arena City: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Network/Streaming: ESPN

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Game Odds: Lakers vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Lakers (-180), Houston Rockets (+150)

Los Angeles Lakers (-180), Houston Rockets (+150) Spread: Lakers -4.5

Lakers -4.5 Total: 207.5 points

This game opened Lakers -2.5 with the Game Total set at 205.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Lakers vs. Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers

PG Marcus Smart

SG Luke Kennard

C Deandre Ayton

SF LeBron James

PF Rui Hachimura

Houston Rockets

PG Amen Thompson

SG Reed Shephard

C Alperen Sengun

SF Tari Eason

PF Jabari Smith Jr.

Highlights: Knicks leave no doubt in Game 5 The New York Knicks held the Atlanta Hawks to under 100 points for the second-straight game to take a 3-2 series lead.

Injury Report: Lakers vs. Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves (oblique) is questionable for tonight’s game

(oblique) is questionable for tonight’s game Luka Doncic (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant (ankle/knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(ankle/knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Steven Adams (ankle) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(ankle) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Fred VanVleet (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game



Important stats, trends and insights: Lakers vs. Rockets

The Rockets are 22-21 on the road this season

The Lakers are 30-13 at home this season

The Rockets are 37-49 ATS this season

LA is 48-37-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 41 of the Rockets’ 86 games this season (41-45)

The OVER has cashed in 44 of the Lakers’ 86 games this season (44-42)

After going 9-17from 3-point range in the series first 3 games, Luke Kennard was 0-3 in Game 4

was 0-3 in Game 4 Marcus Smart has averaged 3.5 steals per game in this series

has averaged 3.5 steals per game in this series Deandre Ayton has averaged 8 rebounds per game in this series with highs of 11 boards in Game 1 and 10 in Game 4

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Lakers and Rockets’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Lakers -4.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Lakers -4.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 207.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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