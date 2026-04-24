Lakers vs. Rockets – NBA Playoffs – Game 3 predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 24

Having won both games in Southern California to open the series against the Rockets, Lebron James and the Lakers can take a stranglehold of their 2026 NBA first-round playoff series tonight in Game 3.

Minus Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) the Lakers were actually the underdog in those first two games, but their defense has suffocated the Rockets especially on the perimeter. Kevin Durant and co. shot just 24% from deep (7-29) while the Lakers shot 46% (13-28).

In the absence of his high-profile running mates, LeBron James has turned back the clock averaging 23.5 points along with eight rebounds and ten assists. The revelation has been Luke Kennard who leads the Lakers with an average of 25 points per game.

No question the Rockets are falling short of expectations. Yes, Durant is struggling with a knee injury, but the offense has showcased a ridiculous lack of rhythm and imagination. Head Coach Ime Udoka has to be on the hot seat as he has found no answers against an undermanned Lakers’ team.

Note to remember: The Lakers have won 32 straight series after winning the first game of a playoff series, which is the longest streak in NBA history.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Lakers vs. Rockets

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: Toyota Center

Toyota Center City: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Network/Streaming: Prime Video

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Game Odds: Lakers vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Lakers (+270), Houston Rockets (-340)

Los Angeles Lakers (+270), Houston Rockets (-340) Spread: Rockets -8.5

Rockets -8.5 Total: 206.5 points

This game opened Rockets -9.5 with the Game Total set at 205.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Lakers vs. Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers

PG Marcus Smart

SG Luke Kennard

C DeAndre Ayton

SF LeBron James

PF Rui Hachimura

Houston Rockets

PG Amen Thompson

SG Josh Okogie

SF Kevin Durant

C Alperen Sengun

PF Jabari Smith Jr.

Injury Report: Lakers vs. Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game

(hamstring) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game Austin Reaves (oblique) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game

Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is questionable for tonight’s game Fred VanVleet (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Steven Adams (ankle) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Lakers vs. Rockets

The Lakers are 30-13 at home this season

The Rockets are 22-21 on the road this season

The Lakers are 47-36-1 ATS this season

Houston is 36-48 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 39 of the Rockets’ 84 games this season (39-45)

The OVER has cashed in 42 of the Lakers’ 84 games this season (42-42)

Marcus Smart was 5-7 from 3-point range in Game 2

was 5-7 from 3-point range in Game 2 Reed Shepherd scored not one point in Game 2 going 0-7 from the field

scored not one point in Game 2 going 0-7 from the field The Lakers got just 6 points from their bench in Game 2 (all 6 from Jaxson Hayes)

Expect Celtics to 'bounce back' in Game 3 vs. PHI Drew Dinsick reveals his best bets for Game 3 of the first round series between the Celtics and 76ers, where he is leaning toward Boston despite Philadelphia completing the upset in Game 2 to even the series at 1-1.

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Lakers and Rockets game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers +8.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers +8.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 206.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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