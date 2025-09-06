Lauri Markkanen, Finland upset Nikola Jokic, Serbia knocking powerhouse out of EuroBasket

Serbia was the pre-tournament betting favorite to win EuroBasket, and with good reason. Led by the best player on the planet in Nikola Jokic, Serbia was the bronze medal winner at the Paris Olympics a year ago (and pushed the USA hard in the medal round), and it was the silver medalists at the last FIBA World Cup. It felt like their turn.

Serbia is out at EuroBasket in the round of 16, eliminated by Lauri Markkanen and Finland.

Lauri Markkanen shines, Finland advances to the EuroBasket quarterfinals!



💥 29 PTS

💥 8 REB

💥 4 STL

💥 3 AST



Watch all the @EuroBasket action live on @courtside1891: https://t.co/fPC0xWqtRnpic.twitter.com/PeUfuWP7Mw — NBA (@NBA) September 6, 2025

Miro Little, who plays his college ball for UC Santa Barbara, had 13 points for Finland in the win, as did Elias Valtonen, who had a clutch 3-pointer over Jokic late. Jokic did his part for Serbia, scoring 33 points with eight rebounds in the game, but Serbia missed the steady hand of Bogdan Bogdanovic (out with a hamstring injury).

In other EuroBasket action Saturday:

• Turkiye got 24 points and 16 rebounds from Rockets’ big man Alperen Sengun, and with that held off Sweden 85-79 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Alperen Sengun is ready to deliver at any time of the day 🙃



📊 24 PTS 16 REB 6 AST 2 BLK as Türkiye clinch a spot in the #EuroBasket Quarter-Finals! pic.twitter.com/4jd6kNbdlI — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) September 6, 2025

• In a Balkan showdown, Lithuania beat Latvia despite 34 points and 19 rebounds from Kristaps Porzingis. Hawks fans should be optimistic about Porzingis’ performance in this tournament, and it’s not just the points.

60 seconds of Kristaps Porzings BLOCKING THE HELL out of people in #EuroBasket 2025. pic.twitter.com/w3K2iepN4i — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) September 6, 2025

• Germany pulled away in the second half and handled Portugal to pick up the 85-58 win. Franz Wagner led a deep and balanced German side with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Celtics center Neemias Queta, about to be thrust into a larger role with the team, looked ready for the part with his play for Portugal at EuroBasket, including having 18 points and 11 rebounds in this game.