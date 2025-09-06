 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: SEP 05 Phillies at Marlins
Phillies invite young fan to meet Harrison Bader after dispute over home run ball
Washington Nationals vs. the Miami Marlins baseball
Davey Johnson, who won World Series twice with Baltimore as player, managed Mets to title, dies
2025 Walker Cup
Great Britain and Ireland seize momentum to take 3-1 Walker Cup lead

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ruttd3_250906.jpg
Duff makes contested catch to extend Rutgers’ lead
nbc_cfb_ruttd2_250906.jpg
Mascoe takes INT 68 yards, Raymond punches in TD
nbc_cfb_miamicatchtd_250906.jpg
Perry’s 62-yarder sets up Jones’ touchdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: SEP 05 Phillies at Marlins
Phillies invite young fan to meet Harrison Bader after dispute over home run ball
Washington Nationals vs. the Miami Marlins baseball
Davey Johnson, who won World Series twice with Baltimore as player, managed Mets to title, dies
2025 Walker Cup
Great Britain and Ireland seize momentum to take 3-1 Walker Cup lead

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ruttd3_250906.jpg
Duff makes contested catch to extend Rutgers’ lead
nbc_cfb_ruttd2_250906.jpg
Mascoe takes INT 68 yards, Raymond punches in TD
nbc_cfb_miamicatchtd_250906.jpg
Perry’s 62-yarder sets up Jones’ touchdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Lauri Markkanen, Finland upset Nikola Jokic, Serbia knocking powerhouse out of EuroBasket

  
Published September 6, 2025 06:29 PM

Serbia was the pre-tournament betting favorite to win EuroBasket, and with good reason. Led by the best player on the planet in Nikola Jokic, Serbia was the bronze medal winner at the Paris Olympics a year ago (and pushed the USA hard in the medal round), and it was the silver medalists at the last FIBA World Cup. It felt like their turn.

Serbia is out at EuroBasket in the round of 16, eliminated by Lauri Markkanen and Finland.

Miro Little, who plays his college ball for UC Santa Barbara, had 13 points for Finland in the win, as did Elias Valtonen, who had a clutch 3-pointer over Jokic late. Jokic did his part for Serbia, scoring 33 points with eight rebounds in the game, but Serbia missed the steady hand of Bogdan Bogdanovic (out with a hamstring injury).

In other EuroBasket action Saturday:

• Turkiye got 24 points and 16 rebounds from Rockets’ big man Alperen Sengun, and with that held off Sweden 85-79 to advance to the quarterfinals.

• In a Balkan showdown, Lithuania beat Latvia despite 34 points and 19 rebounds from Kristaps Porzingis. Hawks fans should be optimistic about Porzingis’ performance in this tournament, and it’s not just the points.

• Germany pulled away in the second half and handled Portugal to pick up the 85-58 win. Franz Wagner led a deep and balanced German side with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Celtics center Neemias Queta, about to be thrust into a larger role with the team, looked ready for the part with his play for Portugal at EuroBasket, including having 18 points and 11 rebounds in this game.

Mentions
UTA_Markkanen_Lauri.jpg Lauri Markkanen BOS_Porzingis_Kristaps copy.jpg Kristaps Porzingis BOS_Queta_Neemias copy.jpg Neemias Queta DEN_Jokic_Nikola.jpg Nikola Jokic HOU_Sengun_Alperen.jpg Alperen Sengun