LeBron James cleared for contact, will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks

LeBron James is getting closer to a return to the court for the Lakers, but it is still at least a week or two away.

LeBron, who has been dealing with sciatica on his right side since before the start of training camp, has been cleared for contact and will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks, the Lakers announced on Thursday. He will not travel with the team on its upcoming five-game road trip, which starts in Atlanta on Saturday (he could practice with the South Bay Lakers G-League team during that time). The Lakers’ next home game is on Nov. 18 against the Utah Jazz. All of this fits with the long-planned return for LeBron in mid-November.

Sciatica is pain, often accompanied by weakness or numbness, along one side of the body due to pressure on the sciatic nerve (which runs from the lower back through the hips and down the leg to the feet). That pressure on the nerve is often caused by a herniated disc in the lower back, but other things (such as a bone spur) can cause the pressure as well. Recovery usually involves rest, specific stretches and exercises, and should not be rushed for fear of re-injury.

The Lakers don't need to rush as they have started fast without LeBron, going 7-2 with a top-10 offense in the league.

LeBron, 40, will make history when he steps on the court, becoming the first player to take part in 23 NBA seasons. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer continues to contribute at a high level — he was a second-team All-NBA player for the Lakers last season, averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds a game.

