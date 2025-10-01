LeBron James out to start camp with glute issue, Lakers plan longer ramp up for 40-year-old star

Nobody has been here before. No player before LeBron James has entered season 23 of an NBA career — Vince Carter played 22, which had been the record — let alone playing at such a high level. Understandably, the Lakers are going to take it slow.

LeBron sat out the Lakers’ first day of training camp practice due to what coach J.J. Redick called a “nerve irritation in the glute.” The plan, he said, was to bring LeBron on a little more slowly, with the target being for him to be full go on the court against the Warriors on opening night (when the NBA returns to NBC — plus streaming on Peacock). Here’s Redick’s quote, via Dan Woike at The Athletic.

“I think it’s probably a little big longer of a ramp up leading into opening night for him,” Redick said. “Just obviously in Year 23, it’s uncharted territory here. So, I felt, and in talking with performance and in talking with (James’ trainer) Mike (Mancias) and LeBron, like probably did too much last year in camp, which was great for me as a first-year head coach to get buy-in from him. But it’ll be a slower process with him leading into the first game. He’s obviously got 22 years so far of wear and tear on the body and he’s dealing with a little bit of nerve irritation in the glute.

“So, we’re just playing the long game with LeBron.”

The directive to be “overly cautious” with LeBron early on camp from LeBron’s camp, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN. They understand this is a long game.

Last season, LeBron averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists a night across 70 games. With Luka Doncic in the fold as the team’s primary offensive creator, and Austin Reaves expected to take another step forward in a contract year, there should be less burden on LeBron on the offensive end. Which is why they can afford to take it slow with him, although Redick suggested that LeBron could play in one preseason game, depending on how he feels.

LeBron is in the final year of his contract with the Lakers and there are questions about his future — does he retire? Resign with the Lakers? Find another team? — but those answers should become clear over the marathon that is the NBA season.

While we’re talking Lakers injuries, Marcus Smart (Achilles tendinopathy) and Gabe Vincent (knee management) were limited on the first day of camp.