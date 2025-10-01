 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Goffin
David Goffin overcomes close 1st-set loss to advance to the 2nd round at the Shanghai Masters
NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 - Qualifying
NASCAR fines Carson Hocevar $50,000 for Kansas actions
Luke Hughes
Devils agree with defenseman Luke Hughes on a 7-year, $63 million contract

Top Clips

aces_win.jpg
Wilson and Young power Aces to WNBA finals
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Goffin
David Goffin overcomes close 1st-set loss to advance to the 2nd round at the Shanghai Masters
NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 - Qualifying
NASCAR fines Carson Hocevar $50,000 for Kansas actions
Luke Hughes
Devils agree with defenseman Luke Hughes on a 7-year, $63 million contract

Top Clips

aces_win.jpg
Wilson and Young power Aces to WNBA finals
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

LeBron James out to start camp with glute issue, Lakers plan longer ramp up for 40-year-old star

  
Published October 1, 2025 11:39 AM

Nobody has been here before. No player before LeBron James has entered season 23 of an NBA career — Vince Carter played 22, which had been the record — let alone playing at such a high level. Understandably, the Lakers are going to take it slow.

LeBron sat out the Lakers’ first day of training camp practice due to what coach J.J. Redick called a “nerve irritation in the glute.” The plan, he said, was to bring LeBron on a little more slowly, with the target being for him to be full go on the court against the Warriors on opening night (when the NBA returns to NBC — plus streaming on Peacock). Here’s Redick’s quote, via Dan Woike at The Athletic.

“I think it’s probably a little big longer of a ramp up leading into opening night for him,” Redick said. “Just obviously in Year 23, it’s uncharted territory here. So, I felt, and in talking with performance and in talking with (James’ trainer) Mike (Mancias) and LeBron, like probably did too much last year in camp, which was great for me as a first-year head coach to get buy-in from him. But it’ll be a slower process with him leading into the first game. He’s obviously got 22 years so far of wear and tear on the body and he’s dealing with a little bit of nerve irritation in the glute.

“So, we’re just playing the long game with LeBron.”

The directive to be “overly cautious” with LeBron early on camp from LeBron’s camp, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN. They understand this is a long game.

Last season, LeBron averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists a night across 70 games. With Luka Doncic in the fold as the team’s primary offensive creator, and Austin Reaves expected to take another step forward in a contract year, there should be less burden on LeBron on the offensive end. Which is why they can afford to take it slow with him, although Redick suggested that LeBron could play in one preseason game, depending on how he feels.

LeBron is in the final year of his contract with the Lakers and there are questions about his future — does he retire? Resign with the Lakers? Find another team? — but those answers should become clear over the marathon that is the NBA season.

While we’re talking Lakers injuries, Marcus Smart (Achilles tendinopathy) and Gabe Vincent (knee management) were limited on the first day of camp.

Mentions
LAL_James_LeBron.jpg LeBron James