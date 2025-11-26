Luka Doncic calls out Lakers’ NBA Cup court as ‘slippery’ and ‘dangerous’

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Monroe
How to watch Southern vs. Grambling in the Bayou Classic: TV, live stream, storylines for Saturday’s game
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Injury Report: Could Giannis Antetokounmpo return Wednesday?
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 13 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_tamtexas_251126.jpg
Expect a great day for the QBs in TEX-TAMU matchup
nbc_roto_bte_broncoscommanders_251126.jpg
Broncos, Commanders could score plenty of points
nbc_roto_bte_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
LV vs. LAC could be ugly, low-scoring game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Monroe
How to watch Southern vs. Grambling in the Bayou Classic: TV, live stream, storylines for Saturday’s game
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Injury Report: Could Giannis Antetokounmpo return Wednesday?
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 13 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_tamtexas_251126.jpg
Expect a great day for the QBs in TEX-TAMU matchup
nbc_roto_bte_broncoscommanders_251126.jpg
Broncos, Commanders could score plenty of points
nbc_roto_bte_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
LV vs. LAC could be ugly, low-scoring game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Luka Doncic calls out Lakers’ NBA Cup court as ‘slippery’ and ‘dangerous’

  
Published November 26, 2025 12:45 PM

LOS ANGELES — After dropping 43 points on the Clippers and both picking up another win and, with this last one, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Emirates NBA Cup, Luka Doncic had just one complaint.

The Lakers’ NBA Cup court.

“It’s just slippery. It’s dangerous ...” Doncic said after the game. “I slipped. I slipped a lot of times, and you could see a lot of players slipped. And that’s dangerous.”

For the NBA Cup, every NBA team has specially designed courts, with brighter colors — the Lakers’ is a muted yellow — and the NBA Cup championship trophy at center court as part of the logo. These are not decals placed on top of a regular court, these are specially designed courts.

The Lakers are set to play on that court again Friday, in their final NBA Cup group-play stage game against Doncic’s former team, the Dallas Mavericks (the outcome of that game does not impact the Lakers winning West Group B, but it could impact seeding for the knockout round). It’s also possible the Lakers could host a quarterfinal NBA Cup game on that same court on Dec. 8 or 9.

“I noticed that guys were slipping, but I also noticed that guys were falling prior to that. So I don’t know,” Lakers coach J.J. Redick said postgame, adding the team would look into it."Sometimes courts just don’t dry well, when there’s condensation on it.”

The Lakers share Crypto.com Arena with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, who hosted Ottawa the night before. It is not uncommon for NBA courts in buildings that host both hockey and basketball teams to experience condensation issues.

Mentions
DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Dončić