Luka Doncic says if his knee is up to it, he will play for Slovenia in Olympic qualifiers

BOSTON — With Luka Doncic now playing through a sore left knee into the NBA Finals, there were legitimate questions about whether he would want to turn around in a couple of weeks to play for his native Slovenia in an Olympic qualifying tournament.

“I think we’ll see how my knee is, but if it’s good, I’m going to go play,” Doncic said on the eve of the NBA Finals.

When told by the end of the Finals he will have played in around 95 games between the regular season and playoffs Donic thinks that number sells him short.

“You forgot, what was it, World Cup before the season,” Doncic said with a laugh.

Slovenia is in a tough qualifying group, which includes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece as well as New Zealand, Croatia, Egypt, and the Dominican Republic. Only one of those six teams will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

