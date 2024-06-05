 Skip navigation
World Triathlon Hamburg
Spivey, Kasper, Rider round out U.S. Olympic triathlon team for Paris
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan
Expanded College Football Playoff will begin with 1st-round game on Dec. 20 in prime time
split_1920_monahan_alrumayyan.jpg
One year after shocking Tour-PIF deal, uncertainty and optimism reign

Luka Doncic says if his knee is up to it, he will play for Slovenia in Olympic qualifiers

  
Published June 5, 2024 05:23 PM
2024 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 5: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during 2024 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability on June 5, 2024 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

BOSTON — With Luka Doncic now playing through a sore left knee into the NBA Finals, there were legitimate questions about whether he would want to turn around in a couple of weeks to play for his native Slovenia in an Olympic qualifying tournament.

“I think we’ll see how my knee is, but if it’s good, I’m going to go play,” Doncic said on the eve of the NBA Finals.

When told by the end of the Finals he will have played in around 95 games between the regular season and playoffs Donic thinks that number sells him short.

“You forgot, what was it, World Cup before the season,” Doncic said with a laugh.

Slovenia is in a tough qualifying group, which includes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece as well as New Zealand, Croatia, Egypt, and the Dominican Republic. Only one of those six teams will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

