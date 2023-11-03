 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Purdue
Big Ten men’s basketball teams’ 2023-24 season preview – in the players and coaches’ own words
2023 US Open - Day 1
Belinda Bencic, Olympic tennis gold medalist, announces pregnancy
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 - Qualifying
NASCAR: Odds to Claim the Championship

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_kanillexhibition_231103.jpg
Illinois-Kansas exhibition goes beyond the court
nbc_pft_cowboys_231103v2.jpg
Cowboys face major ‘test’ vs. Eagles in Week 9
nbc_golf_lpga_totojapanrd2lites_231103.jpg
Highlights: 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Purdue
Big Ten men’s basketball teams’ 2023-24 season preview – in the players and coaches’ own words
2023 US Open - Day 1
Belinda Bencic, Olympic tennis gold medalist, announces pregnancy
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 - Qualifying
NASCAR: Odds to Claim the Championship

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_kanillexhibition_231103.jpg
Illinois-Kansas exhibition goes beyond the court
nbc_pft_cowboys_231103v2.jpg
Cowboys face major ‘test’ vs. Eagles in Week 9
nbc_golf_lpga_totojapanrd2lites_231103.jpg
Highlights: 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Magic’s starting center Wendell Carter Jr. fractures hand, will miss time

  
Published November 3, 2023 01:00 PM
Orlando Magic v New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 10: Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Orlando Magic reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of a preseason game at the Smoothie King Center on October 10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

When Wendell Carter Jr. is on the court, the Magic defense this season has been 4.7 points per 100 possessions better. The starting center does a lot of the little things that allows Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to thrive.

Orlando will miss that over the coming weeks because Carter will be out with a fractured hand, the team announced.

The third metacarpal is the bone that connects the wrist to the middle finger. While the team has released no details on a recovery timeline, the Cleveland Clinic suggests at least three weeks in a cast. This is Carter’s non-shooting hand, so the timeline for his return is unclear but it is undoubtedly weeks and likely closer to a month.

The injury occurred in the final seconds of the Magic’s win over the Jazz Thursday when Carter went for a rebound and fell on his left hand.

Moritz Wagner likely steps into the starting role, while both Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze will probably get chances off the bench as well.

Carter struggled on offense to start the season, averaging 9.4 points a game on 37.8% shooting, but adding 8.6 rebounds and solid defense.

The Magic are battling other injuries as well. Starting point guard Markelle Fultz did not play Thursday due to swelling around his left knee, while Gary Harris is out with a strained right groin. No timeline on the return for either of those players was made public.

Mentions
Wendell_Carter_Jr.jpg Wendell Carter Jr. Orlando Magic Primary Logo Orlando Magic