Markelle Fultz signs with Sacramento Kings as backup point guard

  
Published February 13, 2025 06:32 PM
Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 30: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Orlando Magic drives to the basket around Caris LeVert #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter of game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Markelle Fultz is back in the NBA.

After the trade deadline (which included De’Aaron Fox going to San Antonio), the Sacramento Kings had a glaring hole at backup point guard. They have filled it by signing Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, who has been out of the league to this point in the season. Shams Charania of ESPN broke the story and the Kings made it official (as did Fultz).

In Orlando, out of the spotlight and pressure of being the No. 1 pick of the 76ers, Fultz developed into a solid backup point guard when healthy.

However, a couple of things kept teams from signing him. First, there were health concerns — he played 43 games last season and 129 over the previous four, including tearing his ACL in 2021. Second, he needs the ball in his hands to be most effective, yet he’s not a great shooter (22.2% from 3 last season).

Still, he could provide the Kings with solid bench minutes as a backup point guard. He’s also a solid defender, which Sacramento needs more of at just about every position.

