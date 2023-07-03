Miles Bridges accepts $7.9 million qualifying offer to play for Hornets

Two seasons ago, Miles Bridges was the leading Hornets’ leading scorer averaging 20.2 points and seven rebounds a game.

Last season he never set foot on the court due to an arrest on domestic violence charges in Los Angeles. Bridges pled no contest (avoiding an admission of guilt) and was given probation, plus had to take part in domestic violence counseling and parenting classes, plus do 100 hours of community service. Then the NBA came in and suspended Bridges for 30 games , allowing 20 of those to be counted as the missed season (meaning he will miss the first 10 games of next season).

After those 10 games, Bridges will return to the Hornets on a $7.9 million qualifying offer, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN . This gives Bridges veto power over any trade and he will be a free agent next summer.

The domestic violence conviction cost Bridges as much as nine figures of salary — he was in line for a massive payday from the Hornets before his arrest. Bridges and his agent had negotiated with the Hornets on a contract for his return, before deciding the qualifying offer and free agency was his best path to money and a good situation for him in the future.

The Hornets have LaMelo Ball — who just agreed to a max contract extension — running the show at the point and drafted Brandon Miller at No. 2 to be the star wing player next to Ball for the future. Where Bridges fits into that will depend on his play once he returns this season, but he is a free agent and can choose where he plays starting in the fall of 2024.

For now, he is at least back on the court.

