NBA All-Star Game 2025: Date, Schedule, Location, Starters, Coaches, Past MVPs

The eyes of the basketball world have been focused on California’s Bay Area a lot in the last decade — Stephen Curry will do that. However, this weekend it’s for a different reason: The 74th annual NBA All-Star Game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

When and what time is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

It takes place on Sunday, Feb. 16, with tip-off at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Where is this year’s NBA All-Star game?

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will take place in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center (home to the Golden State Warriors).

How can I watch NBA All-Star weekend?

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game — as well as the Rising Stars game on Friday night and the All-Star Saturday night with the 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest — will be broadcast on TNT and can be streamed on MAX.

What is the format for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game?

In an attempt to spark genuine competition and defense — things sadly absent from virtually every All-Star Game for more than a decade — the NBA is ditching the traditional format for a four-team mini-tournament played over three games.

The 24 All-Star players (the 10 starters voted on by fans/players/media, and the 14 reserves selected by the coaches) were drafted into three teams of eight live on TNT (by Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny “The Jet” Smith, with the fourth team in the tournament being the winning team from Friday night’s Rising Stars challenge.

🌟 The 2025 #NBAAllStar squads are set! 🌟



Team Chuck, Team Kenny and Team Shaq will be joined by the #CastrolRisingStars champions in the mini-tournament on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8pm/et on TNT. pic.twitter.com/khZnI8Wj8v — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2025

This is a straight-up four-team tournament with target score games. In the first two games, the teams will play first-to-40. The two winning teams then will compete in a championship game to 25.

What has the reaction been to the new format?

Not great, Bob.

“I hate it. Absolutely hate it. Terrible,” Kevin Durant said.

Similar to KD, Anthony Davis is not a fan of the new All-Star Game format: pic.twitter.com/fQPLuDzVcb — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) December 18, 2024

There is widespread skepticism in NBA circles that the new format changes anything.

Durant and Davis both talked about a return to East vs. West — but the NBA did that last year and the game was unwatchable. It was all deep 3-pointers and dunks, with no defense and no sense of urgency or competition. The players had their chance and didn’t make the game entertaining, so Adam Silver and the league office went back to the drawing board.

Who are the NBA All-Star starters?

Eastern Conference:

• Jalen Brunson (Knicks)

• Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

• Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

• Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

• Karl-Anthony Towns (Knicks)

Note: Giannis Antetokounmpo is out of the game due to a strained calf, he was replaced on the All-Star roster by Atlanta’s Trae Young.

Western Conference:

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

• Stephen Curry (Warriors)

• LeBron James (Lakers)

• Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

• Kevin Durant (Suns)

Who are the NBA All-Star Game Coaches?

This year’s All-Star Game coaches are:

Western Conference: Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Eastern Conference: Kenny Atkinson (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Note: Because of the new four-team format, an assistant coach from each of Daigneault’s and Atkinson’s staff also will be the head coach of one team.

Who has won the NBA Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award?

The NBA All-Star Game MVP award is named after Kobe Bryant — a four-time winner of the award in 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011 — just a couple of weeks after his tragic passing in 2020.

Here are the last 10 NBA All-Star Game MVPs:

2014: Kyrie Irving

2015: Russell Westbrook

2016: Russell Westbrook

2017: Anthony Davis

2018: LeBron James

2019: Kevin Durant

2020: Kawhi Leonard

2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo

2022: Stephen Curry

2023: Jayson Tatum

2024: Damian Lillard