Caitlin Clark
What Final Four games are on today? Women's March Madness TV Schedule for UConn vs Iowa, NC State vs South Carolina
Valero Texas Open - Round Two
Akshay Bhatia handling the stress in taking big lead at Valero Texas Open
Valero Texas Open - Round Two
'Boring golf' from Rory McIlroy; a wild ride and a new ride for Jordan Spieth

Top Clips

nbc_golf_akshayflashbackandfiance_240405.jpg
Masters not Bhatia's 'main focus' at Texas Open
nbc_golf_akshayputtingandmentor_240405.jpg
Improved putting has changed Bhatia's game
nbc_golf_akshaywithsmylie_240405.jpg
Bhatia breaks down playing in windy conditions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NBA fines Philadelphia $100,000 for how it handled Joel Embiid’s return

  
Published April 5, 2024 05:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 02: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers autographs a ball after a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center on April 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Joel Embiid is back, the 76ers are 2-0 with him — including a massively important win over the Heat. They are suddenly looking like a real threat in the East.

However, the process of getting him back will cost the 76ers $100,000.

The NBA dropped the six-figure fine on the Philadelphia organization Friday for “violating league injury reporting rules.” From the official league release:

The 76ers failed to accurately disclose the game availability status of Joel Embiid prior to their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2. Embiid was listed as “Out” in Philadelphia’s initial injury report and subsequently played in the game. The fine takes into account the 76ers’ prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules.

Embiid was listed as out 24 hours before the game and was not part of the shootaround that morning, when he was still listed as out. That all changed a couple of hours before tip-off, suddenly he was available. In a world where the NBA is sponsored by and working with sports books, transparency about who is in and who is out becomes much more critical.

Philly has done things like this a few times, dating back to Game 3 of a playoff series a couple of years ago against the Heat (when, again, Embiid was coming off a knee injury). That led to the larger fine, but after a couple of wins will Philly care?