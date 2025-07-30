 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Eugenio Suarez
MLB trade deadline: Eugenio Suárez, Mitch Keller, Merrill Kelly among prized players who could move
Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tyler Warren
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Charlie Woods storms into Junior PGA contention with nine-birdie second round

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tomcousins_250730.jpg
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
imageID_26535795_copy.jpg
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_roto_miamifutures_250730.jpg
Miami has value at +200 to make CFP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Eugenio Suarez
MLB trade deadline: Eugenio Suárez, Mitch Keller, Merrill Kelly among prized players who could move
Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tyler Warren
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Charlie Woods storms into Junior PGA contention with nine-birdie second round

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tomcousins_250730.jpg
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
imageID_26535795_copy.jpg
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_roto_miamifutures_250730.jpg
Miami has value at +200 to make CFP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

NBA headed to Berlin, Paris, London and Manchester to play six games in the next three years

  
Published July 30, 2025 12:10 PM

The NBA is heading to Europe for at least six games in the next three years, the league announced on Wednesday.

That starts with the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic playing in Berlin on Jan. 15 and then in London on Jan. 18 in this coming season. That game in Berlin will be the NBA’s first regular season game in Germany, and it will feature German-born brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner.

“To have the Orlando Magic and the NBA play a regular-season game in our hometown of Berlin means everything to us,” the brothers said in a statement. “Growing up here, we dreamed of moments like this. It’s a huge honor to represent Berlin and Germany and show how much the city and country love basketball. We hope we can inspire kids the way we were inspired watching games from afar.”’

In 2026-27, the NBA will play games in Manchester, England, and Paris, then in the 2027-28 season it will be Berlin and Paris. The games will be played at Berlin’s Uber Arena, London’s The O2, Manchester’s Co-op Live and Paris’ Accor Arena.

” Announcing the next three season’s regular-season games in Europe reflects the incredible momentum and appetite for NBA basketball in France, Germany, the UK, and across the region,” George Aivazoglou, the NBA’s managing director for Europe and the Middle East, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming the Grizzlies and the Magic to Berlin and London and to engaging fans, players and the local communities through the games and the surrounding events.”

The NBA is banking on that appetite, as these games come while the association is working toward launching an NBA-branded league in Europe, something NBA owners seem more eager to do in the next handful of years than expanding the league to cities such as Seattle or Las Vegas. The form of this European league is still being decided — it likely would be a mix of existing teams and some new, expansion ones — and would be direct competition with the existing EuroLeague.

Whatever happens with the new league, the NBA will continue to play games on the continent and will try to grow its brand and presence there.