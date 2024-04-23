NBA investigating Jokic’s brothers for altercation, punch thrown with fan after Nuggets win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville Ken Roczen crash 2 - SupercrossLIVE twitter cropped.jpg
Ken Roczen out for remainder of 2024 Supercross with broken tibial plateau and foot, return date unknown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
clqrk_nike.png
Caitlin Clark reportedly is set to sign a new Nike deal valued at $28 million over 8 years
Ryan Fodje.jpg
Four-Star Ryan Fodje Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal5_240423.jpg
White’s chip makes it 5-0 for Arsenal v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsgoall4_240423.jpg
Havertz puts Arsenal 4-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_240423.jpg
Havertz gives Arsenal 3-0 lead against Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville Ken Roczen crash 2 - SupercrossLIVE twitter cropped.jpg
Ken Roczen out for remainder of 2024 Supercross with broken tibial plateau and foot, return date unknown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
clqrk_nike.png
Caitlin Clark reportedly is set to sign a new Nike deal valued at $28 million over 8 years
Ryan Fodje.jpg
Four-Star Ryan Fodje Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal5_240423.jpg
White’s chip makes it 5-0 for Arsenal v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsgoall4_240423.jpg
Havertz puts Arsenal 4-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_240423.jpg
Havertz gives Arsenal 3-0 lead against Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBA investigating Jokic’s brothers for altercation, punch thrown with fan after Nuggets win

  
Published April 23, 2024 04:53 PM
Denver Nuggets Miami Heat Game 5 NBA Finals

DENVER, CO - JUNE 12: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets celebrates the NBA championship with his brother Strahinja after defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 at Ball Arena June 12, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Denver Post via Getty Images

The NBA and the Denver Police Department have opened investigations after video surfaced of Nikola Jokic’s brothers getting into an altercation — and throwing a punch — at a fan in the stands during the Nuggets comeback victory over the Lakers on Monday night.

Jokic’s older brothers are regulars at Nuggets games at home and on the road, and this appears to be Strahinja Jokic climbing over a row of seats to get near a fan and then throwing a punch in the video that has gone viral. Strahinja appears to continue yelling at the the fan while the other Jokic brother, Nemanja, stands behind him in support.

This altercation happened near Nikola Jokic’s wife, Natalija, who can be seen trying to shield their daughter from everything and maybe calm the brothers down. Little else is known about the incident at this time, including what sparked it.

News of the NBA’s investigation was broken by TMZ, with the Denver Post adding news about the police investigation. The police responded to the Associated Press with this comment:

“At this time, no one has come forward as a victim of this incident. The Department is looking into this incident, is actively working to identify the person in the video who was struck, and encourages anyone who was involved or witnessed this firsthand to contact the Denver Police Department.”

This is not the first time the two-time — likely soon to be three-time — MVP’s brothers made headlines. They once created a Twitter account to harass Marcus Morris after a back-and-forth between Morris and Nikola Jokic led to a Jokic suspension (Morris missed a large chunk of the season because of Jokic’s cheap shot from behind). They also did this during a skirmish during a Nuggets game.

It’s just something else for Nikola Jokic to tune out as his team is up 2-0 in a tough first-round series against the Lakers.

Mentions
Nikola Jokic.png Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers